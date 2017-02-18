Saturday , 18 February 2017
Mexicans form 'human wall' along US limit to criticism Trump

Mexicans form ‘human wall’ along US limit to criticism Trump
Hundreds of people have collected on a Mexico limit to criticism President Donald Trump’s due wall. PHOTO: AFP

Thousands of Mexicans related arms on Friday to form a “human wall” on their country’s limit with a United States, protesting President Donald Trump’s devise to build a large separator between a countries.

The protest, organized by internal authorities and Mexican advocacy groups, brought together people armed with flowers, including politicians, amicable leaders and crowds of students to a limit city Ciudad Juarez — that already is distant by endless fencing from a American neighbor city El Paso.

Protesters hurled slogans during Trump, whose skeleton to build a wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of a US — and make Mexico feet a check — has barbarous many people here.

Trump says Mexico has taken advantage of US, ‘must change, now!’

“The wall is one of a misfortune ideas,” pronounced Carolina Solis, a 31-year-old student. “It won’t stop anything — not drugs or migrants.”

“It’s usually a pitch of Donald Trump’s hatred, a president’s racism.”

Under a sharp eye of US Border Patrol officers, protestors — among them El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser — shaped a tellurian separator of scarcely 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles).

Many people on both sides of a limit cranky it daily, job one nation home while going to work in a other.

“Ciudad Juarez and El Paso are one city — we will never be apart,” pronounced Leeser, who was innate on a Mexican side of a border.

His Ciudad Juarez reflection Mayor Armando Cabada vowed to assistance resettle migrants deported from a US.

“Trump usually generates fear in a US compatriots. We contingency uncover oneness with them and tell them that they have a support,” he said.

“If they are deported, we will acquire them with open arms.”

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested some 680 people opposite a United States as partial of a crackdown by a new administration on a estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants vital in a United States.

Mexico boss cancels Trump talks in US wall row

Officials insist a raids targeted famous criminals though rights advocates contend people with no critical rapist annals were also detained.

A identical criticism was designed on Mexico’s Pacific coast, during a limit between a city of Tijuana and a US neighbor San Diego.

