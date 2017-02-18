Struggle opposite immorality sparks China ritual

The protocol takes place in a city of Putian in Fujian province, where China’s Hakka people are strong and reason extended celebrations for a annual Lantern Festival, that strictly fell on Feb 11. PHOTO: AFP
FANGSHAN, CHINA: Villagers in eastern China have a singular approach of soaking divided a contaminate of immorality spirits – by showering in a showering of boiling sparks.
The protocol takes place in a city of Putian in Fujian province, where China’s Hakka people are strong and reason extended celebrations for a annual Lantern Festival, that strictly fell on Feb 11.
The rite in a encampment of Fangshan starts when 8 internal group comparison by encampment elders enclose ancient-style Chinese dress to urge in a church for insurance from a Buddha.
Afterward, they mislay a costumes and are escorted bare-chested to an adjacent square.
With eyes closed, they gaunt their faces into fireworks that separate out white sparks, that has given a rite a internal name, “eating flowers”. Later, some of them disfigured and incited to display some-more of their bodies to bake divided evil.
“I wasn’t myself when we was doing it,” pronounced Zheng Yinquan, alluding to his trance-like state. Zheng, who left his college studies to take partial after conference that he had been selected, pronounced he felt no pain.
“This is not a performance. It is a really critical ritual. We wish by doing this, we can urge for a reserve of all families in a village,” Zheng said.
