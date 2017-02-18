Mariam has used Snapchat filters to her advantage in her video and truly managed to strike a chord with any lady who has ever been to a parlous in Pakistan or India. She’s certain to have we nodding your conduct in agreement.
Have a demeanour for yourself here
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
This lady hilariously describes going to a salon in Pakistan
PHOTO:FILE
If we still don’t know who Mariam Saleem Nawaz is, we contingency be vital underneath a rock.
The youngster has turn an overnight sensation, interjection to her waggish outline of what going to a desi beauty salon entails.
London cosmetics firms fined for offered Pakistani skin whitening creams
Mariam has used Snapchat filters to her advantage in her video and truly managed to strike a chord with any lady who has ever been to a parlous in Pakistan or India. She’s certain to have we nodding your conduct in agreement.
Have a demeanour for yourself here
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
PCB scheming to emanate assign piece to ...
February 18, 2017
Body tools of Sehwan apprehension victims ‘found ...
February 18, 2017
Thousands of Filipino Catholics impetus opposite genocide ...
February 18, 2017
Somalian boss receives Trump-inspired top from US ...
February 18, 2017