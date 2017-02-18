Saturday , 18 February 2017
This lady hilariously describes going to a salon in Pakistan

This lady hilariously describes going to a salon in Pakistan
If we still don’t know who Mariam Saleem Nawaz  is, we contingency be vital underneath a rock.

The youngster has turn an overnight sensation, interjection to her waggish outline of what going to a desi beauty salon entails.

London cosmetics firms fined for offered Pakistani skin whitening creams

Mariam has used Snapchat filters to her advantage in her video and truly managed to strike a chord with any lady who has ever been to a parlous in Pakistan or India. She’s certain to have we nodding your conduct in agreement.

Have a demeanour for yourself here

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below. 

