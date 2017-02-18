Saturday , 18 February 2017
PCB issues assign piece to Sharjeel, Latif

PCB issues assign piece to Sharjeel, Latif
Both batsmen are provisionally dangling due to crime allegations. PHOTO: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday issued a assign piece to batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif on crime allegations and has given them 14 days to contention their response.

PCB media manager Amjad Bhatti, in a press conference, said: “The players have been given 14 days to contention their response. The PCB will make a judiciary and a justice has a right to rebut it. All a things have been created in a assign piece and will be suggested once a routine is complete. We can’t exhibit a sum during a moment.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharjeel and Latif reached Lahore to contention their executive statements to a PCB per these allegations opposite them.

The Islamabad United span were provisionally dangling final week from a ongoing Pakistan Super League and subsequently sent behind to Pakistan from a United Arab Emirates after they were found to be concerned in a spot-fixing liaison by a cricketing authorities. They were also provisionally dangling from PCB’s executive contracts.

If found guilty, Sharjeel and Latif will be done an instance of: PCB chairman

Previously, both batsmen denied a allegations opposite them.

More to follow…

