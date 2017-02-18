Saturday , 18 February 2017
Three 'militants' killed during shoot-out in DI Khan

Three ‘militants’ killed during shoot-out in DI Khan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The confidence army killed 3 purported militants of a criminialized outfit on Muddy Road in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

They also recovered self-murder vests, palm grenades and AK-47 from their possession, pronounced town district military officer.

According to a police, a suspects were gunned down after an sell of fire. The confront took place when a military attempted to stop a suspects, who were roving a motorcycle, when they reached nearby a checkpoint.

The military claimed that instead of stopping, a purported militants non-stop dismissed during a police. In retaliation, a military gunned down 3 of a suspects, while dual others managed to flee, a district military pronounced in a press release.



“All a 3 suspects were wanted by a military in cases of militancy, murders, abduction and targeted killings while Maqbool alias Mili was carrying a conduct income of Rs1 million, announced by a federal government,” a military officer said.

The other dual militants, Shafi and Saad of Matti Dera area of a district, also have bounties of Rs1 million each.

