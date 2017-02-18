Saturday , 18 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Corporate Corner: Zong 4G partners with Xiaomi  

Corporate Corner: Zong 4G partners with Xiaomi  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 18, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Corporate Corner: Zong 4G partners with Xiaomi  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Zong Pakistan and Xiaomi have assimilated hands to launch Xiaomi products in Pakistan. Xiaomi’s preference to enter into this partnership with Zong is formed on Zong 4G’s fastest internet speeds and a widest 4G coverage in a industry. The partnership is geared to give a substantial boost to Xiaomi in their business try in Pakistan. Following this partnership, business will be means to entrance top-of-the-line Xiaomi handsets, including 4G smartphones and accessories during Xiaomi arrangement centers during Zong’s patron use centers. In further to this, Zong is also giving special information offers for business purchasing Xiaomi phones anywhere in Pakistan. This launch is in line with Zong’s prophesy to rise a finish 4G eco-system in a country, as it has partnered with heading companies including Huawei, Q-Mobile, Oppo, HTC, Samsung and e-commerce height Daraz.pk.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Crackdown? What crackdown?
Take a jump forward: ‘Pakistani relatives some-more in foster of start-ups than other countries’
Techtextil: TDAP organises appearance in fair 
Graduation Ceremony: SMIU binds the initial convocation
Shared responsibility: Students launch cleanliness expostulate in Malir
construction work: ‘Rain drains churned with sewage lines’
Corporate Corner: Zong 4G partners with Xiaomi  
Weekly review: Index loses 1.1% as disastrous view continues
Warsaw as it once was
Friend in need
Trade Restriction: China to stop spark import from N Korea 
Disadvantaged: Power consumers bear large partial of funding cost

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions