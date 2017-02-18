ISLAMABAD: Zong Pakistan and Xiaomi have assimilated hands to launch Xiaomi products in Pakistan. Xiaomi’s preference to enter into this partnership with Zong is formed on Zong 4G’s fastest internet speeds and a widest 4G coverage in a industry. The partnership is geared to give a substantial boost to Xiaomi in their business try in Pakistan. Following this partnership, business will be means to entrance top-of-the-line Xiaomi handsets, including 4G smartphones and accessories during Xiaomi arrangement centers during Zong’s patron use centers. In further to this, Zong is also giving special information offers for business purchasing Xiaomi phones anywhere in Pakistan. This launch is in line with Zong’s prophesy to rise a finish 4G eco-system in a country, as it has partnered with heading companies including Huawei, Q-Mobile, Oppo, HTC, Samsung and e-commerce height Daraz.pk.
Corporate Corner: Zong 4G partners with Xiaomi
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.
