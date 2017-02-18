FRANKFURT: Techtextil is a heading general trade satisfactory for technical textiles and nonwovens display a full operation of intensity uses of weave technologies. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising a commission to Techtextil Frankfurt from May 9 to 11, 2017. TDAP is providing 50% funding of a lapse economy airfare on a shortest track to and from a end of a commission and $100 per day per nominee for a authorized duration. Huqas Corporation, Master Textile Mills, Sapphire Finishing Mills and Mahroz Textile Mills are participating from Pakistan. In a final dual editions, a sum of 1,393 exhibitors from 102 countries and roughly 28,491 general guest came to Frankfurt for a heading general trade satisfactory for estimate weave and stretchable materials. Over 5,558 trade visitors came to Techtextil from a point Texprocess.
Techtextil: TDAP organises appearance in fair
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.
