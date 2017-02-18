Saturday , 18 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Techtextil: TDAP organises appearance in fair 

Techtextil: TDAP organises appearance in fair 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 18, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Techtextil: TDAP organises appearance in fair 
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

FRANKFURT: Techtextil is a heading general trade satisfactory for technical textiles and nonwovens display a full operation of intensity uses of weave technologies. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising a commission to Techtextil Frankfurt from May 9 to 11, 2017. TDAP is providing 50% funding of a lapse economy airfare on a shortest track to and from a end of a commission and $100 per day per nominee for a authorized duration. Huqas Corporation, Master Textile Mills, Sapphire Finishing Mills and Mahroz Textile Mills are participating from Pakistan. In a final dual editions, a sum of 1,393 exhibitors from 102 countries and roughly 28,491 general guest came to Frankfurt for a heading general trade satisfactory for estimate weave and stretchable materials. Over 5,558 trade visitors came to Techtextil from a point Texprocess.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Crackdown? What crackdown?
Take a jump forward: ‘Pakistani relatives some-more in foster of start-ups than other countries’
Techtextil: TDAP organises appearance in fair 
Graduation Ceremony: SMIU binds the initial convocation
Shared responsibility: Students launch cleanliness expostulate in Malir
construction work: ‘Rain drains churned with sewage lines’
Corporate Corner: Zong 4G partners with Xiaomi  
Weekly review: Index loses 1.1% as disastrous view continues
Warsaw as it once was
Friend in need
Trade Restriction: China to stop spark import from N Korea 
Disadvantaged: Power consumers bear large partial of funding cost

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions