Saturday , 18 February 2017
construction work: 'Rain drains churned with sewage lines'

construction work: ‘Rain drains churned with sewage lines’
KARACHI: During a construction work on University Road, a executive has connected a sleet empty with a Karachi Water and Sewage Board’s (KWSB) categorical sewage lines, claimed KWSB on Saturday.

“Trash inside a sleet drains, that are underneath a office of a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has entered a categorical sewage lines due to that a gutters of several areas of Gulshan e Iqbal have started overflowing,” pronounced KWSB emissary handling executive Asadullah Khan, adding that a categorical University Road that is underneath construction has been flooded with a sewage water. He purported that this was finished underneath a organisation of a KMC officials.

Meanwhile, KMC’s spokesperson, Ali Hasan Sajid, denied any such claim and pronounced that in a assembly hold earlier, a dual county bodies had already motionless that a sleet drains and a sewage lines would sojourn apart and new sewage lines would be laid down.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.

