Crackdown? What crackdown?

The Curse of Deja-Vu strikes once again with a proclamation that there is to be a ‘crackdown’ on criminialized belligerent organisations in Punjab, quite in a south of a province. Anybody with a functioning span of ears will have been means to hear a vitriol that emanates from some (but not all) speakers on Fridays. The law-enforcement agencies themselves acknowledge that there has been a swell in a participation of ‘extremists’ in a area caused by a success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb. So-called ‘banned’ groups plainly appeal donations. The really organisation that claims a conflict on Monday 13th Feb a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), has itself telegraphed a vigilant to conflict agencies and institutions, and there was a heightened state of warning opposite a range as it was believed that bombers were present. An central of a Counter-Terrorism Department is quoted as observant that a JuA is a ‘only militant organisation with a ability to launch an conflict in Lahore’ — and if a CTD knew that since was not each JuA member or associate underneath close and key? Was a destruction final Monday any surprise? It was not.
With a ‘crackdown’ in full pitch by a finish of a week and announcements of over 100 passed in a accumulation of locations and both a Prime Minister and a Chief of Army Staff vowing that there would be ‘no limits’ to a response this time around; it was fast transparent that everywhere though a south of Punjab was in for a drubbing. True, Punjab and privately Rawalpindi was a theme of ‘search and combing operations’ though there were no reports of a kind of actions that saw 18 passed in Karachi, 6 passed in Landi Kotal, 3 killed in Peshawar as good as ‘sizeable apprehensions’ opposite all tools of a country.
All of a above operations are, according to a ISPR, comprehension led. Are we to assume that this comprehension bloomed all of a remarkable after a bombings of a final week? Are we as genuine as that? We are not. The comprehension that led to a operations minute above was to hand, and if it were not afterwards a operations would have been unfit to control with such alacrity. Which begs a doubt that if it was famous and actioned on Friday final that these groups were alive and kicking — afterwards since were they not taken down earlier?
If there is to be a ‘crackdown’ now post-carnage in each province, since was there not a ‘crackdown’ a week, or a month, or a year ago? Those on a receiving finish of a latest ‘crackdown’ have not accurately been masters of invisibility and such activity as there has been underneath a auspices of a National Action Plan (NAP) has been clearly lukewarm and not usually in south Punjab. Why so, competence consider a normal person? The answer would be ‘sensitivity’ and ‘sympathy’. Sensitivity since there are votes even among those with impassioned inclinations and desires, and magnetism since there are people who are sympathisers of nonconformist groups that actively support them financially and logistically.
Those sympathisers are benefaction in each strata of multitude from tip to bottom and yes, even within a law-enforcing agencies themselves. There have been reports over several years that a armed services and a military have introduced methodologies and protocols to both weed out and bar from recruitment those that have nonconformist tendencies, and competence benefaction a confidence hazard since of this. And why? Because station army are microcosms of a race they partisan from within. Perhaps it is time to revisit those strategies.
No such methodologies exist to de-radicalise a wider race that is a seedbed in that terrorism grows and thrives. The finish disaster to erect and exercise such a inhabitant devise is a singular biggest disaster within a doing of a National Action Plan and it renders all other efforts probably worthless. Crackdown? What crackdown?
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.
