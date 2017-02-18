Graduation Ceremony: SMIU binds the initial convocation

Saturday , 18 February 2017
February 18, 2017
Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) organized a initial crowd on Saturday during a PAF Museum, where 116 students were conferred degrees. President Mamnoon Hussain, along with Sindh Governor Zubair Ahmed, who is also a university’s chancellor, and SMIU vice-chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, awarded bullion medals to 7 students and china medals to 6 students. Addressing a audience, a boss pronounced it is a matter of complacency for him that SMIU is relocating brazen with success and combined that he hopes a university will be some-more grown in a future. Congratulating a graduating students, a boss pronounced he hopes they will offer a republic with good unrestrained and joining in their unsentimental life. The boss combined that a girl will materialize dreams of wealth of a people and growth of inhabitant economy by their efforts.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.

