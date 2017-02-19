Five TTP, JuA militants killed in Layyah hunt operation

Sunday , 19 February 2017
Five suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to a outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a breakaway coterie Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) were killed during an confront in a Layyah district of southern Punjab late Saturday night.

According to Express News, a terrorists were formulation an conflict in Multan. The news pronounced a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police carried out a raid on a basement of a tip off.

Crackdown continues: 92 suspects dull adult opposite Punjab

During a indirect firefight, 5 militants were killed.  It is believed that a integrate of terrorists also managed to shun by holding advantage of a night.  CTD officials pronounced they also recovered arms and ammunition – including palm grenades – during a raid.

Security army have mounted hunt operations opposite a nation in a arise of a new apprehension wave. So distant some-more than 100 suspected terrorists have been killed during encounters.

