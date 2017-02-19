Nabbing terrorists: Gilgit-Baltistan military rewarded

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan supervision Saturday distributed income awards among military officials who had arrested wanted terrorists.
The awards were given during a rite attended by Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zafar Iqbal Awan during Chinar Bagh in Gilgit.
City military SHO Zahoor Ahmed and 4 of his group members were awarded Rs125,000 any for impediment Ikramullah, a scandalous terrorists who was carrying a annuity of Rs50 million.
Meanwhile, Sub-inspector Murtaza Hussain and his 4 subordinates perceived Rs83,000 any for impediment Khan Wali of Darel hollow in district Diamer. Wali, wanted for terrorism, was also carrying conduct income of Rs50 million. Cash prizes were also given to a dozen other officers for display courage while behaving their duties.
According to a military central pronounced that these terrorists were concerned in narrow-minded assault in 2011-12 and a assassination of unfamiliar tourists in Nanga Parbat in 2013 and investigators probing a conflict a same year. “We are unapproachable of a aplomb shown by a police,” pronounced arch apportion after a rite also attended by lawmakers and comparison military officials
