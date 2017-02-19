Sunday , 19 February 2017
Where song meets mountains: A propagandize to safety Pamiri music

Posted date : February 19, 2017
Where song meets mountains: A propagandize to safety Pamiri music
Artists rehearse folk strain during Bulbulik Heritage Centre. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Artists rehearse folk strain during Bulbulik Heritage Centre. PHOTO: EXPRESS

GILGIT: After a Attabad lake disaster in 2010 primarily stranded people vital between a newly shaped lake and a high Khunjerab Pass, a priorities of these people underwent a certain change.

Traditional folk strain and dance of Pamir was not among a greatest priorities anymore.

“It was a regard that a abounding birthright of folk strain was vanishing away,” recalls Didar Ali. Ali was a first member of a Bulbulik Heritage Centre, a propagandize shaped in Gulmit city in a remote Gojal hollow nearby Passu in Gilgit-Baltistan with a specific purpose of preserving a art of personification normal instruments and normal songs.

“We had to do something for a refuge [of strain and language] before it was too late,” Ali adds.

A first-of-its-kind hospital in a region, a propagandize was determined in Apr 2016 as a plan of a Gulmit Educational and Social Welfare Society (GESWS). Later, with assistance from maestro normal musician such as Bech Rehmatullah Baig and appropriation from a likes of USAID by a SGAFP-NRSP, a propagandize rigourously non-stop in Jul final year.

Offering training in normal instruments such as Surnaye, Tutek, Rubab, Ghazxhek, Sitor, Dorya and Gabi, Bulbulik has so distant lerned around 70 artists – including women.

Besides training, Bulbulik has also documented 50 Wakhi folk songs so far, while another 30 folk songs are being translated from Wakhi denunciation into English before they are published in a book called Piiwand. The Wakhi denunciation is deliberate to be an involved denunciation by UNESCO with around 70,000 speakers.

“We are formulation on edition dual videos and an audio strain in Wakhi denunciation underneath Bulbulik,” pronounced Ali while deliberating destiny skeleton about a school.

Apart from charity training, students of Bulbulik have left on to showcase Pamir’s enlightenment and tradition during a series of informative festivals, generally in Islamabad during a Pamir Music Festival in early January.

Majida Fehmy is one of internal Gulmit women who took a two-month training from a propagandize final year.

“I play a guitar,” pronounced Fehmy who is a student.

“[This] is new for me though we suffer it really much,” she said, adding that she wants to try her fitness in signing.

However, with a propagandize now handling out of a rented building assembled in a normal Pamiri-style, says it requires appropriation to build a purpose-built school.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.

