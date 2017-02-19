Bhimber land victims: Four harmed as military glow rip gas, baton-charge protesters

Police rod assign protesters who attempted to prevent a procession of a AJK premier in Bhimber. PHOTO: EXPRESS
MUZAFFARABAD: Police on Saturday baton-charged a organisation of protesters and harmed 4 of them as they attempted to prevent a procession of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider during his lass revisit to Bhimber district.
As Haider’s procession approached a Bab-e-Kashmir Bridge – that connects Bhimber city to Samhani – he found that hundreds of land victims of a due Bhimber Industrial Zone (BIZ) had collected there.
The mad throng of protesters wanted to retard a AJK premier’s motorcade and symbol their criticism opposite purported irregularities in a subsidy of their lands.
However, military used batons and discharged rip gas during a protesters in a bid to sunder them. As a result, 4 BIZ land victims were injured.
The harmed were taken to a District Headquarters Hospital Bhimber. Three of them were liberated after they were administered initial assist and elementary medical treatment. The fourth, however, was certified though doctors, however, described his condition as stable.
The protesters pronounced that they wanted to pronounce with a AJK primary apportion so that matters associated to their lands could be resolved.
“We have been requesting a primary minister’s personal staff to arrange a public with him [Raja Farooq Haider] for a final 3 days though in vain,” claimed a protester.
“On Saturday, we motionless to accumulate by a roadside to find his attention…. We voted for him to listen to a people and solve a problems, though a district administration used force to sunder us.”
The protesting land victims were of a perspective that nobody had a right to squeeze their land by force or by wrong tactics. “Our final are simple, examine a emanate and take movement opposite a income officers who allotted a land to others, and lapse a lands,” they said.
One of a victims pronounced that a “way Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had opted to listen to us was unfortunate, undemocratic and shameful.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) personality and former AJK legislative public orator Chaudhry Anwarul Haq indicted comparison apportion Tariq Farooq of suggesting AJK premier to equivocate public with a genuine owners of a land.
“Farooq has grabbed 150 kanals of land with a assistance of AJK’s income department,” he purported while addressing a press discussion in Bhimber.
The PPP personality serve purported that “real land owners of Mohra Sadha and Moza Sairla wanted to benefaction Haider with a feign papers allegedly prepared by a apportion by that he perceived a share from a Rs12 billion earmarked by a sovereign supervision for environment adult an industrial section in Bhimber underneath a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”
Haq combined that he had convincing justification that a apportion had fake papers to accept income from a project.
The former AJK legislative public orator urged a sovereign supervision to take notice of a emanate and requested it to yield income usually to a genuine owners of a land.
Farooq, meanwhile, discharged a allegations, terming them baseless.
Bhimber land victims: Four harmed as military glow rip gas, baton-charge protesters
Police rod assign protesters who attempted to prevent a procession of a AJK premier in Bhimber. PHOTO: EXPRESS
MUZAFFARABAD: Police on Saturday baton-charged a organisation of protesters and harmed 4 of them as they attempted to prevent a procession of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider during his lass revisit to Bhimber district.
As Haider’s procession approached a Bab-e-Kashmir Bridge – that connects Bhimber city to Samhani – he found that hundreds of land victims of a due Bhimber Industrial Zone (BIZ) had collected there.
The mad throng of protesters wanted to retard a AJK premier’s motorcade and symbol their criticism opposite purported irregularities in a subsidy of their lands.
However, military used batons and discharged rip gas during a protesters in a bid to sunder them. As a result, 4 BIZ land victims were injured.
The harmed were taken to a District Headquarters Hospital Bhimber. Three of them were liberated after they were administered initial assist and elementary medical treatment. The fourth, however, was certified though doctors, however, described his condition as stable.
The protesters pronounced that they wanted to pronounce with a AJK primary apportion so that matters associated to their lands could be resolved.
“We have been requesting a primary minister’s personal staff to arrange a public with him [Raja Farooq Haider] for a final 3 days though in vain,” claimed a protester.
“On Saturday, we motionless to accumulate by a roadside to find his attention…. We voted for him to listen to a people and solve a problems, though a district administration used force to sunder us.”
The protesting land victims were of a perspective that nobody had a right to squeeze their land by force or by wrong tactics. “Our final are simple, examine a emanate and take movement opposite a income officers who allotted a land to others, and lapse a lands,” they said.
One of a victims pronounced that a “way Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had opted to listen to us was unfortunate, undemocratic and shameful.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) personality and former AJK legislative public orator Chaudhry Anwarul Haq indicted comparison apportion Tariq Farooq of suggesting AJK premier to equivocate public with a genuine owners of a land.
“Farooq has grabbed 150 kanals of land with a assistance of AJK’s income department,” he purported while addressing a press discussion in Bhimber.
The PPP personality serve purported that “real land owners of Mohra Sadha and Moza Sairla wanted to benefaction Haider with a feign papers allegedly prepared by a apportion by that he perceived a share from a Rs12 billion earmarked by a sovereign supervision for environment adult an industrial section in Bhimber underneath a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”
Haq combined that he had convincing justification that a apportion had fake papers to accept income from a project.
The former AJK legislative public orator urged a sovereign supervision to take notice of a emanate and requested it to yield income usually to a genuine owners of a land.
Farooq, meanwhile, discharged a allegations, terming them baseless.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Journalists need time to fact-check news
February 19, 2017
Precautionary measures: People with allergies urged to ...
February 19, 2017
Take a jump forward: ‘Pakistani relatives some-more ...
February 18, 2017
construction work: ‘Rain drains churned with sewage ...
February 18, 2017