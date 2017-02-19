Second uninterrupted day: 57 suspects incarcerated in hunt operations in capital

Policemen hunt a room in a remits of City Police Station in Rawalpindi. PHOTO: PPI
ISLAMABAD: Law coercion and confidence agencies in Islamabad continued a hunt operation in opposite tools of a collateral for a second uninterrupted day on Saturday, detaining 57 suspects, including 3 Afghan nationals.
Separately, confidence during educational institutions was also beefed up.
According to military spokesperson, officers of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other confidence agencies conducted hunt operation in several areas descending within a remits of Secretariat military hire including Muslim Colony and Bari Imam.
During hunt operation – in that women military officers and a anti-riot section also participated – over 300 houses were searched in a Secretariat area.
Police pronounced they arrested 12 suspects during a hunt and recovered guns and during slightest 3 motorbikes but papers from a suspects.
Those incarcerated were shifted to a Secretariat hire for serve investigation.
Separately, a hunt operation was conducted by military in Industrial area. During this operation, military incarcerated 45 suspects, including 3 Afghan nationals. They were shifted to a Industrial area military hire for serve investigation.
SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani urged adults to sojourn observant and surprise a military about questionable activity around them.
Security in IIUI beefed up
In a issue of a new bombings in Sehwan and Lahore, confidence during campuses of a International Islamic University have been beefed up.
IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai remarked that a new call of terrorism in a nation warrants evident measures to digest a extensive process per confidence measures on campuses.
Earlier, a university’s arch confidence officer briefed a participants about confidence measures, and initiatives to beef adult security.
Two dozen incarcerated in G-B
Police have arrested scarcely dual dozen suspects over a past dual days in Gilgit-Baltistan after law coercion agencies beefed adult confidence in a region.
“About 22 people were arrested on Friday and Saturday after confidence and commitment was extended [in a valley],” a military executive pronounced on Saturday.
“Those arrested did not have current computerised inhabitant temperament cards nor any other current documents.”
According to police, those incarcerated embody 7 Afghan nationals identified as Yar Yar Gul, Hasan Khan, Asifullah, Samiullah, Hijirat Khan, Said Agha and Abdul Raheem. Others incarcerated mostly go to K-P.
Separately, Inspector General Police (IGP) Zafar Iqbal Awan hold a assembly to examination confidence measures in place. The IGP also visited control room setup underneath protected city devise recently. Over 200 high-resolution cameras with night prophesy capabilities were commissioned in Gilgit.
“The IGP has asked staff to safeguard improved organisation by a cameras,” pronounced a military orator Ghulam Muhammad. Moreover law coercion agencies have increasing checking during entrance points and started hunt operations opposite suspects in hotels and other areas.
Surveillance in Muzaffarabad
Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner Tehzeebun Nisa has pronounced that notice and monitoring gadgets would be used to guard supportive areas in a city.
Addressing an promise holding rite on Saturday, she pronounced that proposals per a matter have been forwarded to AJK Chief Secretary for consideration.
Under a plan, she pronounced walkthrough gates and CC TV Cameras would be commissioned during all entrance and exit points of to a city and supportive areas. Moreover, a executive control room would be established.
WITH ADDITIONAL INPUT FROM SHABBIR MIR IN GILGIT AND APP
Second uninterrupted day: 57 suspects incarcerated in hunt operations in capital
Policemen hunt a room in a remits of City Police Station in Rawalpindi. PHOTO: PPI
ISLAMABAD: Law coercion and confidence agencies in Islamabad continued a hunt operation in opposite tools of a collateral for a second uninterrupted day on Saturday, detaining 57 suspects, including 3 Afghan nationals.
Separately, confidence during educational institutions was also beefed up.
According to military spokesperson, officers of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other confidence agencies conducted hunt operation in several areas descending within a remits of Secretariat military hire including Muslim Colony and Bari Imam.
During hunt operation – in that women military officers and a anti-riot section also participated – over 300 houses were searched in a Secretariat area.
Police pronounced they arrested 12 suspects during a hunt and recovered guns and during slightest 3 motorbikes but papers from a suspects.
Those incarcerated were shifted to a Secretariat hire for serve investigation.
Separately, a hunt operation was conducted by military in Industrial area. During this operation, military incarcerated 45 suspects, including 3 Afghan nationals. They were shifted to a Industrial area military hire for serve investigation.
SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani urged adults to sojourn observant and surprise a military about questionable activity around them.
Security in IIUI beefed up
In a issue of a new bombings in Sehwan and Lahore, confidence during campuses of a International Islamic University have been beefed up.
IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai remarked that a new call of terrorism in a nation warrants evident measures to digest a extensive process per confidence measures on campuses.
Earlier, a university’s arch confidence officer briefed a participants about confidence measures, and initiatives to beef adult security.
Two dozen incarcerated in G-B
Police have arrested scarcely dual dozen suspects over a past dual days in Gilgit-Baltistan after law coercion agencies beefed adult confidence in a region.
“About 22 people were arrested on Friday and Saturday after confidence and commitment was extended [in a valley],” a military executive pronounced on Saturday.
“Those arrested did not have current computerised inhabitant temperament cards nor any other current documents.”
According to police, those incarcerated embody 7 Afghan nationals identified as Yar Yar Gul, Hasan Khan, Asifullah, Samiullah, Hijirat Khan, Said Agha and Abdul Raheem. Others incarcerated mostly go to K-P.
Separately, Inspector General Police (IGP) Zafar Iqbal Awan hold a assembly to examination confidence measures in place. The IGP also visited control room setup underneath protected city devise recently. Over 200 high-resolution cameras with night prophesy capabilities were commissioned in Gilgit.
“The IGP has asked staff to safeguard improved organisation by a cameras,” pronounced a military orator Ghulam Muhammad. Moreover law coercion agencies have increasing checking during entrance points and started hunt operations opposite suspects in hotels and other areas.
Surveillance in Muzaffarabad
Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner Tehzeebun Nisa has pronounced that notice and monitoring gadgets would be used to guard supportive areas in a city.
Addressing an promise holding rite on Saturday, she pronounced that proposals per a matter have been forwarded to AJK Chief Secretary for consideration.
Under a plan, she pronounced walkthrough gates and CC TV Cameras would be commissioned during all entrance and exit points of to a city and supportive areas. Moreover, a executive control room would be established.
WITH ADDITIONAL INPUT FROM SHABBIR MIR IN GILGIT AND APP
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 19th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Missing man’s physique found unresolved from tree
February 19, 2017
Remote drill AIOU announces admissions for abroad ...
February 19, 2017
Crackdown? What crackdown?
February 18, 2017
Shared responsibility: Students launch cleanliness expostulate in ...
February 18, 2017