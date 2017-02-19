Sunday , 19 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » One hold after ‘suspicious’ automobile riders, cops sell glow nearby Peshawar motorway

One hold after ‘suspicious’ automobile riders, cops sell glow nearby Peshawar motorway

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 19, 2017 In Sports 0
One hold after ‘suspicious’ automobile riders, cops sell glow nearby Peshawar motorway
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Police dismissed at a ‘suspicious’ automobile on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway as it did not stop at the check post Sunday morning, Express News reported.

The automobile took a U-turn shortly after a policemen signalled it to stop creation them fire at the vehicle. In response, a man climbed off a automobile and dismissed behind during a police.

Police claimed to have arrested a chairman who returned glow on a officials and are questioning him.

6 TTP-JA militants killed in CTD raid in Multan

Further hunt operation has also begun to snippet a automobile and detain a people travelling on it.

The occurrence came following a new call of terrorism in a country. Over 85 people were killed in a lethal blast during Lal Shahbaz’s Shrine in Sehwan, Sindh after that all vital Sufi places were sealed in perspective of a confidence risk.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Corruption, language, miss of certainty harm Pakistan’s digital workers
New US transport anathema to gangling immature label holders: Trump official
Trump reassures supporters in burning campaign-style speech
UK officials consider Russia behind Montenegro plot: Sunday Telegraph
One hold after ‘suspicious’ automobile riders, cops sell glow nearby Peshawar motorway
One dead, 27 harm in Belgium sight derailment
Trump administration drafts devise to lift haven bar, speed deportations
Syria ‘White Helmets’ get visa to transport to US for Oscars
Turkey eyes clever Trump alliance, notwithstanding splits
Angelina Jolie unveils Khmer Rouge film in ‘second home’ Cambodia
The notepad: Khaula Jamil
Second uninterrupted day: 57 suspects incarcerated in hunt operations in capital

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions