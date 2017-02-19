Gunaratne fireworks win T20I array for Sri Lanka

With 4 overs left Sri Lanka indispensable 52 to win though an strong Gunaratne tore into a Australian attack, slamming Moises Henriques for 3 uninterrupted sixes and a 4 and afterwards holding dual fours and a 6 off Andrew Tye’s final over.
The diffident Gunaratne usually offering a few difference — “It is a really happy moment” — before hastily divided from his post-match man-of-the-match presentation.
The array might be motionless though there is one compare to play, in Adelaide on Wednesday, with a Sri Lankans eyeing a purify sweep.
The Australians could not trust what they were saying after carrying a tourists struggling during 40 for 5 in a fifth over and going nowhere fast.
But Gunaratne, who bludgeoned 52 off 37 balls in a initial diversion in Melbourne, strike out spectacularly while Kapugedera chipped in with a run-a-ball 32.
Henriques progressing strike his initial T20 general half-century to drive Australia to 173 after they were sent in to bat by Sri Lanka.
The big-hitting all-rounder was left dominant on 56 from 37 balls when a final wicket fell off a final ball.
Veteran Nuwan Kulasekara prisoner 3 wickets in a final over to keep a dangerous Henriques divided from a strike and shorten a Australia score. He finished with 4 for 31 from 4 overs.
Australia began strongly, with Michael Klinger slamming 43 off 37 balls and a promoted Ben Dunk 32 off usually 14 balls.
Dilshan Munaweera’s one over cost 22 runs, with Dunk clouting him for 3 sixes and a four.
Sri Lanka did not assistance their means with a few forsaken catches. Kapugedera put down Henriques when he was on 19.
But Milinda Siriwardana took a glorious diving locate during long-off to boot Ashton Turner for seven.
Australia done dual changes, with quick bowler Jhye Richardson creation his entrance and Dunk called in to accelerate a tip order.
Fast bowler Billy Stanlake was forsaken along with a legspinner Adam Zampa.
Sri Lanka done one change to a group that won in Melbourne on Friday, bringing in batsman Kusal Mendis during a responsibility of left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan.
Gunaratne fireworks win T20I array for Sri Lanka
PHOTO: AFP
GEELONG: Asela Gunaratne slammed a pulse-racing 84 to energy Sri Lanka to a last-ball feat opposite Australia on Sunday, clinching their Twenty20 series.
Gunaratne battered a Australian bowlers with 5 sixes and 6 fours off 46 balls to get a Sri Lankans home by dual wickets to scenes of furious exultation during Geelong.
It was a second time a Sri Lankans had denied Australia feat off a final ball, with Chamara Kapugedera hammering a range to win Friday’s opening compare in Melbourne.
The Sri Lankans sojourn dominant in 5 T20Is in Australia, though this was their excellent come-from-behind opening in front of their vehement ostracise fans.
