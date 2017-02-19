Sunday , 19 February 2017
Seven labourers killed as avalanche hits Chitral's Lowari tunnel

Seven labourers killed as avalanche hits Chitral’s Lowari tunnel

Seven labourers killed as avalanche hits Chitral’s Lowari tunnel
CHITRAL: At slightest 7 workers of Lowari hovel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa died while 7 others harmed when an avalanche strike their residential trickery on Sunday.

The avalanche strike bedrooms of a hovel in Chitral during diminutive hours, burying 14 people alive, deputy commissioner said.

Lowari Tunnel connects a districts of Dir and Chitral in K-P, comparison administration central Shahab Hameed said.

Security forces, police, chosen force and district administration officials rushed to a occurrence and managed to rescue 7 others from underneath a debris, he added.

Condition of dual harmed persons, Shakeel and Gul, was pronounced to be vicious who were airlifted to Peshawar, while others were shifted to district headquarter sanatorium (DHQ) Dir.

Avalanches kill 10 in Chitral

The defunct were identified as Rehmat Zada, Jalal Nadeem, Haji Iftikhar, Rehmat Ghazi alias Ilyas and Kamran, while a harmed enclosed Zamrud Hussain, Altaf Khan, Qaiser Hussain, Shakeel, Gul Alam and Mehboob Khan.

Meanwhile, layer during reduce tip caused electricity wires to mangle with energy supply dangling to opposite tools of a district.

At slightest 13 people were killed and 20 homes broken by avalanches and complicated sleet that struck a segment progressing this month, while a genocide fee in beside Afghanistan rose to roughly 200.

Severe continue hits a nation each year, with avalanches in winter and peep floods in summer.

