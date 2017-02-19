Sunday , 19 February 2017
PESHAWAR: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s adore for and organisation with the Muslim village in Canada has a won heart and essence of 16-year-old Muhammad Harris Khan in Peshawar.

Pakistan has taken a Justin Trudeau mania to another level

Impressed by Trudeau’s gesticulate of sauce in Muslim garments and praying alongside Muslims before praising Islam in a harangue during a mosque on Jul 2, 2013. Harris has a Canadian primary apportion all over his room, amicable media and mobile phone.

“Trudeau’s low adore and organisation with Canadian Muslim tender me and we adore him really much,” Harris shared.

The ninth-grader, who is already called Trudeau by his classmates, wants to change his name to Harris Trudeau. He uses Photoshop to edits himself into cinema with Trudeau in them. He afterwards puts them adult in his room and on his amicable media accounts.

“My friends giggle during me for a things we do, though we told them that God will fulfil my dream and we will accommodate Trudeau once in my life,” he pronounced while vocalization to a Express Tribune. “It is my dream to accommodate Trudeau and take cinema with him.”

The immature man, who mislaid his father during an early age, lives on Kohat highway in Peshawar with his dual elder brothers. Though he has an uncle operative abroad, Harris is not meddlesome in withdrawal Pakistan. “I am not penetrating on visiting Canada [specifically]. we only wish to accommodate Trudeau anywhere,” he said.

Karachi tops Trudeau’s tellurian fan following on Facebook

Speaking to The Express Tribune, Harris pronounced Trudeau strongly cursed the terrorist conflict on a Quebec Mosque in Jan 2017, and concurred that victims were pounded since of their religion, “and showed solidarity” by revelation Canadian Muslims that a republic was with them.

“I hated politics though this male tender me. Now we wish to join politics after graduation and follow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who wins a heart of people everywhere in a world,” he shares.

All photos supposing by author

