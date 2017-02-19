JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met personally a year ago with a leaders of Egypt and Jordan in a unsuccessful try by a Obama administration to assemble a wider informal limit on Israeli-Palestinian peace, Israel’s Haaretz daily pronounced on Sunday.
At a White House on Wednesday, Netanyahu again lifted a probability of what he described as a “regional approach” to Israeli-Palestinian assent during a news discussion with US President Donald Trump, who seemed to welcome a idea.
Citing unclear comparison officials in former boss Barack Obama’s administration, Haaretz pronounced Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and US Secretary of State John Kerry convened on Feb 21, 2016 in a Jordanian Red Sea review of Aqaba.
But a beginning to engage other Arab states in a bureau of assent with a Palestinians eventually fizzled, a journal said, after Netanyahu withdrew his initial support, indicating to antithesis within his worried government.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas did not attend a Aqaba assembly though was updated by Kerry, Haaretz said.
A orator for Netanyahu did not respond to requests by Reuters around write and email to criticism on a report. No evident criticism was accessible from Egypt or Jordan.
Kerry launched his final peacemaking bid after US-backed talks between a dual sides collapsed in 2014 over issues that enclosed Israeli settlement-building in a assigned territories and Palestinian refusal to accept Israel’s direct to recognize it as a Jewish state.
Prospects for a new assent pull seem low with Netanyahu in a domestic parsimonious mark during home and underneath military review for purported abuse of office, that he denies.
Far-right members of Netanyahu’s bloc have been emboldened by Trump’s idea that he was open to new ways to grasp assent that did not indispensably entail origination of a Palestinian state, a benchmark of US process for decades.
“I’m looking during dual states and one state, and we like a one both parties like,” Trump said.
On Thursday, however, US Ambassador to a United Nations Nikki Haley pronounced a United States still supports a two-state solution.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir, vocalization during a Munich confidence discussion on Sunday, pronounced he believed a Middle East assent pull was possible.
“My nation stands prepared together with other Arab countries to work and to see how we can foster that,” al Jubeir said.
