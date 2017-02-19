SHARJAH: Pakistan women’s cricket group competent for a 2017 Women World Cup notwithstanding losing to arch-rivals India by 7 wickets in their final subordinate compare in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Following a defeat, a Girls in Green were no longer in control of their predestine and indispensable Bangladesh to possibly remove their final compare to Sri Lanka or finish with an defective run-rate than Pakistan.
However, Bangladesh did finish adult losing to Sri Lanka by 42 runs in a rain-affected match, withdrawal Pakistan resolutely occupying a fourth and final subordinate mark with 4 points to their name.
In reply, India reached a aim in usually 22.3 overs for a detriment of 3 wickets as Deepti scored an dominant 29 runs off 73 balls, while Harmanpreet chipped in with 24 off 35 balls.
“We had a unequivocally terrible start to a match. Ayesha looked good though no other players were means to support her on a crease,” Sana told The Express Tribune. “It was a unequivocally bad day for us as usually dual players were means to measure in double figures.”
The aim was always going to be too tiny to urge though an early wicket did set a cat among a pigeons. “We had a possibility when we got their initial wicket early though afterwards their other opener Deepti took over and remained in a center compartment a end. It was their day and they did improved than us and won,” Sana added.
Pakistan Women validate for 2017 World Cup
PHOTO: AFP
SHARJAH: Pakistan women’s cricket group competent for a 2017 Women World Cup notwithstanding losing to arch-rivals India by 7 wickets in their final subordinate compare in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Following a defeat, a Girls in Green were no longer in control of their predestine and indispensable Bangladesh to possibly remove their final compare to Sri Lanka or finish with an defective run-rate than Pakistan.
However, Bangladesh did finish adult losing to Sri Lanka by 42 runs in a rain-affected match, withdrawal Pakistan resolutely occupying a fourth and final subordinate mark with 4 points to their name.
Javeria a favourite as Pakistan tame Ireland
Earlier in a day, India asked Pakistan to bat initial — a preference that valid scold as Pakistan could pattern usually 67 runs in 43.4 overs.
India’s Ekta Bisht valid too prohibited to hoop for her Pakistani counterparts as she claimed 5 scalps for usually 8 runs.
Only Ayesha Zafar (19 runs off 33 balls) and Bismah Maroof (13 off 35 balls) showed some arrange of insurgency opposite a cruel Indian bowling attack.
Sana Mir becomes initial Pakistani lady to strech 100 ODI wickets
In reply, India reached a aim in usually 22.3 overs for a detriment of 3 wickets as Deepti scored an dominant 29 runs off 73 balls, while Harmanpreet chipped in with 24 off 35 balls.
“We had a unequivocally terrible start to a match. Ayesha looked good though no other players were means to support her on a crease,” Sana told The Express Tribune. “It was a unequivocally bad day for us as usually dual players were means to measure in double figures.”
The aim was always going to be too tiny to urge though an early wicket did set a cat among a pigeons. “We had a possibility when we got their initial wicket early though afterwards their other opener Deepti took over and remained in a center compartment a end. It was their day and they did improved than us and won,” Sana added.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Smith replaces Dhoni as Pune Supergiants skipper
February 19, 2017
US senators cruise sanctions opposite Iran for ...
February 19, 2017
Corruption, language, miss of certainty harm Pakistan’s ...
February 19, 2017
UK officials consider Russia behind Montenegro plot: ...
February 19, 2017