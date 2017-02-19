Sunday , 19 February 2017
Smith replaces Dhoni as Pune Supergiants skipper

NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been transposed by stream Australian Skipper Steve Smith as a personality of a Indian Premier League (IPL) authorization Rising Pune Supergiants, an central matter pronounced on Sunday.

Dhoni, who stepped down from a captaincy of a Men in Blue in ODI and T20I format final month, will continue to play as wicketkeeper-batsman for a authorization in a foe that starts Apr 5.

We will have to be during a best to overcome Pakistan, says Steve Smith

“Rising Pune Supergiant currently announced a appointment of Steve Smith as their new captain for a stirring book of IPL deteriorate 10,” a group matter said.

Team owners Sanjiv Goenka pronounced Dhoni “is understanding of a decision, gripping a franchise’s best interests in mind”.

Under 35-year-old Dhoni’s captaincy, a Pune group finished second final in their entrance IPL deteriorate in 2016, winning usually 5 games and losing nine.

Australia kick South Africa by 7 wickets in day-night Test

Dhoni scored 284 runs in 12 innings during a strike rate of 135 while 27-year-old Smith strike 270 in 7 during a 153-strike rate.

“Frankly speaking, we did not have a good final deteriorate and we wanted someone immature to lead a side and revamp it forward of a arriving deteriorate 10,” Goenka told a Press Trust of India.

Dhoni was selected to conduct a Pune authorization after a Supergiants and Gujarat Lions transposed Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, that were dangling for dual seasons following a spot-fixing liaison in 2013.

He had been a captain of a Super Kings given a IPL’s pregnancy in 2008 and done it a many successful team, carrying won a short-form contest in 2010 and 2011 and finishing runners-up on 4 occasions.

Separately, India’s cricket house pronounced Australian left-arm quick bowler Mitchell Starc was no longer a member of a Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Starc had been sealed adult to a Bangalore authorization given 2014, though played usually dual tournaments for them. He skipped final year’s book due to a feet injury.

The latest announcements come only before a IPL actor auction in Bangalore on Monday.

