You Are Here: Home » International » Mullah Fazlullah’s son carried out Bannu attack, claims TTP spokesperson

PESHAWAR: Nearly dual weeks after a self-murder bomber targeted a military hire in Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a restricted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed on Sunday a conflict was carried out by a son of belligerent organisation’s arch Mullah Fazullah.

Son of Fazlullah, TTP’s stream head, carried out a self-murder conflict during a military hire in Bannu some 12 days ago, Muhammad Khorasani, orator for a apprehension outfit, claimed in a statement.

Two cops harmed in Bannu self-murder attack

“The conflict was carried out by TTP chief’s son Maulana Najeebullah Swati,” a message, that also carried a design of a self-murder bomber, read.

At slightest dual policemen were severely harmed when a self-murder bomber crushed his explosive-laden car into a embankment of Mundan military hire in Bannu district on Feb 7. The building of a military hire was also shop-worn in a attack.

