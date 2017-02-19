When Florentino Perez became Real Madrid president, a billionaire went about formulating a group of superstars. In came a likes of David Beckham, Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Zinidine Zidane — a Galacticos. Mostly aggressive players sealed for ridiculous fees that they would repay not usually by what they did during a compare though also by a shirts, tickets and sell that their names sold. Every year another large name was signed, another title was created; and millions some-more came into a Real coffers by shirt sales. For example, Beckham was sealed for an eye-watering €35 million from Manchester United nonetheless roughly all of it was recovered flattering many now as Real sole some-more than a million Beckham shirts in a initial year alone. Karachi Kings’ owners Salman Iqbal has had few qualms in revelation that he has kept a players’ marketability in mind when signing players. This has led to Karachi carrying hogging some of a biggest names in a PSL. Global domicile names such as Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard and Mahela Jayawardene massage shoulders with immature though determined Pakistan internationals Babar Azam, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.
On paper, Karachi have maybe a best patrol of any PSL side. Yet, in a bid to settle cricket’s Galacticos, a Kings have combined a patrol abandoned of balance. Too many players perform roles approach too identical for a good of a team. Karachi are one of a misfortune teams of a PSL so far; arguably a side underachieving a most. There will be times when these players click in meaningful manner, and when they do, nobody will have a possibility in ruin of interlude them. But a sum of Karachi will never be larger than a parts. For now, a Karachi side is vital adult to a second partial of a name; costly kingship gripping a position due to rite and tradition alone.
Karachi: PSL’s let-down team
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 20th, 2017.
