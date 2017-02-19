Equating apprehension with Islam promoted extremism: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during a Munich Security Conference 2017. SCREEN GRAB
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has pronounced terrorism is not synonymous to any religion, and equating militancy with Islam has in fact given a arise to extremism worldwide.
“Terrorism is not synonymous to any religion… terrorists are not Muslims or Christians or Buddhists or Hindus…they are criminals,” a counterclaim apportion pronounced while addressing a Munich Security Conference 2017 on Sunday.
“This Islamophobia… it is fuel when terrorism is branded as Islamic terrorism. Since morning we have listened maybe a dozen times. President [Donald] Trump uses it really frequently,” he said.
Meanwhile, he also denounced a seven-state ban, that was recently ‘enforced’ by a United States.
“With all due respect, with all piety on my disposal, this anathema on 7 states, whatever perceptions a US has, has not helped a quarrel opposite terrorism.”
In a many unconditional use of his presidential powers given holding office, Trump sealed an executive sequence final month to postponement a entrance of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for during slightest 90 days. A US judge, however, had overruled a executive order.
Pakistan a frontline state opposite terrorism
Asif pronounced a new spate of apprehension attacks opposite Pakistan has manifested that some-more is to be done.
“We’ll opposite this hazard with full competence of a state and we design and wish that there will be team-work from from opposite a limit in Afghanistan… since it’s a common fight,” he said.
“We have finished mistakes in a past [but] for a final 3 years a armed army have finished a really good pursuit and we intend to continue that.”
He positive a universe village that Pakistan is a frontline state in this fight and will continue to perform the obligations.
