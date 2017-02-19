Sunday , 19 February 2017
Nearly 50 arrested in Karachi raids

Nearly 50 arrested in Karachi raids
KARACHI: Nearly 50 suspected militants and criminals were dull adult in Karachi on Sunday as law enforcers stepped adult raids in a arise of a new call of terrorism that has swept a country.

On a basement of intelligence, military officials conducted a door-to-door operation in a Pipri locality of a metropolis, impediment as many 30 suspects – some with weapons in their possession.

Five TTP, JuA militants killed in Layyah hunt operation

Meanwhile, another fortuitous of law enforcers carried out a hunt operation in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony and incarcerated tighten to 20 suspects.

All suspects have been changed to an undisclosed location.

