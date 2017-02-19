KARACHI: Nearly 50 suspected militants and criminals were dull adult in Karachi on Sunday as law enforcers stepped adult raids in a arise of a new call of terrorism that has swept a country.
On a basement of intelligence, military officials conducted a door-to-door operation in a Pipri locality of a metropolis, impediment as many 30 suspects – some with weapons in their possession.
Five TTP, JuA militants killed in Layyah hunt operation
Meanwhile, another fortuitous of law enforcers carried out a hunt operation in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony and incarcerated tighten to 20 suspects.
All suspects have been changed to an undisclosed location.
February 19, 2017
February 18, 2017
Nearly 50 arrested in Karachi raids
