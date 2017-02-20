Monday , 20 February 2017
Sindh CM orders ATCs to be shifted to executive jail

Sindh CM orders ATCs to be shifted to executive jail
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday authorized orders for changeable anti-terrorism courts from Karachi’s Clifton area to executive jail premises.

Owing to new confidence threats, Shah, while chairing a assembly during CM House approved changeable of 8 ATCs. “We can’t ride notorious criminals and terrorists from executive jail to ACTs in Clifton area, on daily basis,” Shah said, adding that criminals might take advantage of a situation, and try to escape. “Hence, a courts contingency be shifted within a premises of a jail,” he pronounced while directing officials.

Sindh CM orders confidence review of 86 shrines

The arch secretary, disciple ubiquitous and home secretary were among those present in a meeting.

Earlier, Sindh CM perceived a lecture from a Sindh IG and Hyderabad commissioner on the progress done to urge a confidence conditions in a province. The Counter-Terrorism Department AIG, Sindh arch secretary and officials of comprehension agencies also attended a meeting.

CPLC refutes rumours of conflict in Karachi

Security has been tightened opposite a nation with a crackdown also holding place to seize culprits behind new apprehension incidents. Last week, Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif chaired a assembly of confidence officials wherein he stated that a monitor of conflict in Lahore that claimed 13 lives had been caught and a bomber has been identified.

