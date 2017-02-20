Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft could give Angelina a run for her money

Alciia Vikander. PHOTO:FASHION GONE ROGUE
Alicia Vikander is all set to play a latest Lara Croft, a purpose formerly played by nothing other than luminary Angelina Jolie and boy, are we impressed!
According to ELLE, The Danish Girl star has reportedly started sharpened for a arriving complement of a film authorization that began with Angelina behind in 2001.
Alicia Vikander to play Lara Croft
Here’s Alicia’s first demeanour as The Tomb Raider:
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft PHOTO: ELLE
The Man From U.N.C.L.E actor nails Lara’s signature tank tip look, as good as her stunts.
New girl: ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot to recover in 2018
Angelina portrayed Lara Croft, a impression formed on a famous video game, that was expelled in 1996. She brought a purpose to life in 2001.
Alicia is carrying Jolie’s bequest brazen in a many badass way!
