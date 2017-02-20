Monday , 20 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft could give Angelina a run for her money

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft could give Angelina a run for her money

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 20, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft could give Angelina a run for her money
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Alciia Vikander. PHOTO:FASHION GONE ROGUEAlciia Vikander. PHOTO:FASHION GONE ROGUE

Alciia Vikander. PHOTO:FASHION GONE ROGUE

Alciia Vikander. PHOTO:FASHION GONE ROGUEAlciia Vikander. PHOTO:FASHION GONE ROGUE
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft PHOTO: ELLEAlicia Vikander as Lara Croft PHOTO: ELLE

Alicia Vikander is all set to play a latest Lara Croft, a purpose formerly played by nothing other than luminary Angelina Jolie and boy, are we impressed!

According to ELLE, The Danish Girl star has reportedly started sharpened for a arriving complement of a film authorization that began with Angelina behind in 2001.

Alicia Vikander to play Lara Croft

Here’s Alicia’s first demeanour as The Tomb Raider:

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft PHOTO: ELLEAlicia Vikander as Lara Croft PHOTO: ELLE

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft PHOTO: ELLE

The Man From U.N.C.L.E actor nails Lara’s signature tank tip look, as good as her stunts.

New girl: ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot to recover in 2018

Angelina portrayed Lara Croft, a impression formed on a famous video game, that was expelled in 1996. She brought a purpose to life in 2001.

Alicia is carrying Jolie’s bequest brazen in a many badass way!

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Ready to work with Pakistan military, municipal govt: Afghan emissary unfamiliar minister
‘Moonlight’, ‘Arrival’ writers win tip Writers Guild of America awards
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft could give Angelina a run for her money
Japan earnings to trade necessity in January
Airport murdering seen on CCTV, examine strains Malaysia-North Korea ties
Amid record betting on Oscars, ‘La La Land’ is seen as a lock
Norwegian Refugee Council staff abducted in Yemen: minister
Mourinho faces Chelsea in FA Cup
Sindh CM orders ATCs to be shifted to executive jail
Military courts are a need of a hour, says Qureshi
Franchise owners demure to horde PSL final in Lahore
No supervision in Sindh

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions