‘Moonlight’, ‘Arrival’ writers win tip Writers Guild of America awards

Writers for a films Moonlight and Arrival won tip Writers Guild of America awards on Sunday, boosting a films’ chances in a arriving Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest honours.

Barry Jenkins and Tarell McCraney won a strange screenplay endowment for Moonlight, a play about a immature black Miami man’s life and onslaught to forge an identity.

Oscars 2017: The Academy Awards trailer is out and we can’t wait

Eric Heisserer took a Writers Guild of America’s esteem for blending screenplay for a scholarship novella film Arrival, formed on a brief story by Ted Chiang.

Both films are nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, that will be handed out during a celebration rite in Hollywood on Feb. 26. The writers for both films are also Oscar-nominated, though will contest opposite any other in a blending screenplay difficulty after a Oscars motionless a Moonlight book was an instrumentation of a McCraney play.

Hollywood set for Oscars picks with no large surprises

Command and Control won for best documentary screenplay.

Among radio honours, The Americans won a Writers Guild esteem for play series, while “Atlanta” took a endowment for best comedy array as good as for best new series.

The Writers Guild is an attention organisation representing film, television, radio and other media writers.

