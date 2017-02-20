Eric Heisserer took a Writers Guild of America’s esteem for blending screenplay for a scholarship novella film Arrival, formed on a brief story by Ted Chiang.
‘Moonlight’, ‘Arrival’ writers win tip Writers Guild of America awards
PHOTO: CHICAGO NOW
Writers for a films Moonlight and Arrival won tip Writers Guild of America awards on Sunday, boosting a films’ chances in a arriving Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest honours.
Barry Jenkins and Tarell McCraney won a strange screenplay endowment for Moonlight, a play about a immature black Miami man’s life and onslaught to forge an identity.
Eric Heisserer took a Writers Guild of America’s esteem for blending screenplay for a scholarship novella film Arrival, formed on a brief story by Ted Chiang.
Both films are nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, that will be handed out during a celebration rite in Hollywood on Feb. 26. The writers for both films are also Oscar-nominated, though will contest opposite any other in a blending screenplay difficulty after a Oscars motionless a Moonlight book was an instrumentation of a McCraney play.
Command and Control won for best documentary screenplay.
Among radio honours, The Americans won a Writers Guild esteem for play series, while “Atlanta” took a endowment for best comedy array as good as for best new series.
The Writers Guild is an attention organisation representing film, television, radio and other media writers.
