Monday , 20 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Peshawar corps commander visits Khyber Agency

Peshawar corps commander visits Khyber Agency

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 20, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Peshawar corps commander visits Khyber Agency
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Corps Commander Peshawar Gen Butt visits Khyber Agency on Monday. PHOTO: ISPRCorps Commander Peshawar Gen Butt visits Khyber Agency on Monday. PHOTO: ISPR

Corps Commander Peshawar Gen Butt visits Khyber Agency on Monday. PHOTO: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Corps Commander Lt General Nazir Ahmed Butt visited on Monday Loi Shalman area of Khyber Agency, where he was given a minute lecture on a prevalent confidence conditions in a genealogical region.

According to a Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Butt interacted with infantry deployed on brazen posts, and voiced compensation on a operational opening and spirit of soldiers.

Heavy artillery changed towards Pak-Afghan border

The revisit came hours after army arch General Qamar Bajwa chaired a high-level assembly during a General Headquarters. The crowd motionless in foster of collaborating with a Afghan supervision to fight terrorism.

Kabul has reacted angrily to cross-border shelling by Pakistani army that decimated camps and training compounds of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and a crush organisation Jamaatul Ahrar in Afghanistan.

The shelling was in response to a new apprehension call opposite a country, that claimed over 100 lives final week.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Islamic State claims self-murder conflict by British bomber nearby Mosul
World joins Swedes in derisive Trump’s terror[ble] lie
Pakistanis have healthy talent for karate, says former universe champion
Admire a cache of Kashmir in Karachi
Four arrested on charges of ‘honour killing’ in Kohat
Peshawar corps commander visits Khyber Agency
Philippine train pile-up kills 13 students on camping trip, driver
Edward Maya unison in Karachi ‘posptponed’ after Sehwan attack
All-Star DeMarcus Cousins reportedly traded to Pelicans
Hung out to dry: No funds, apparatus for Sindh’s polite defence
Ready to work with Pakistan military, municipal govt: Afghan emissary unfamiliar minister
‘Moonlight’, ‘Arrival’ writers win tip Writers Guild of America awards

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions