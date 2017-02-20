KARACHI: ‘There is no necessity of healthy talent in Pakistan’ is a lofty explain a chauvinist in us throws around frequently though any genuine merit.
But when a universe eminent karate star feels that Pakistanis have a really discernible corner over others in a sport, one can’t assistance though take notice. Suddenly, a chauvinist smiles from ear to ear.
This explanation was done by a 2004 kata universe champion Katsutoshi Shiina, who recently visited Karachi to explain his believe among a city’s karate enthusiasts.
“Pakistani people have prolonged arms and legs,” Shiina told The Express Tribune. “They are really stretchable too, like rubber so they have a lot of intensity to contest internationally. Pakistanis are some-more physically sanctified than Japanese people, and if a determined athletes here continue to sight diligently they can go places.”
A 7th Dan approved manager with a Japanese Karate Association, Shiina was also softly astounded by a series of karate practitioners and a sport’s recognition in Karachi; a City of Lights is home to some 40,000 karatekas, per a Japanese Consulate.
The karate disturb isn’t only singular to Karachi, though is a worldwide materialisation — vast adequate to opposition some of a planet’s biggest sports, claims Shiina.
If that isn’t inducement enough, maybe a possibility to be Tokyo-bound in 3 years’ time for Olympics will be; karate is set to make a Games entrance on home dirt in 2020.
While it stays to be seen either any of Pakistan’s karatekas make it to Tokyo or not, what seems distant some-more certain is Shiina creation annual trips to Pakistan to sight a country’s budding karate community.
“This is Shiina’s third outing to Pakistan and now we are anticipating that he would come each year,” pronounced Isomura.
Pakistanis have healthy talent for karate, says former universe champion
Photo Courtesy: CGJ
KARACHI: ‘There is no necessity of healthy talent in Pakistan’ is a lofty explain a chauvinist in us throws around frequently though any genuine merit.
But when a universe eminent karate star feels that Pakistanis have a really discernible corner over others in a sport, one can’t assistance though take notice. Suddenly, a chauvinist smiles from ear to ear.
This explanation was done by a 2004 kata universe champion Katsutoshi Shiina, who recently visited Karachi to explain his believe among a city’s karate enthusiasts.
Tai clears atmosphere over match-fixing allegations
“Pakistani people have prolonged arms and legs,” Shiina told The Express Tribune. “They are really stretchable too, like rubber so they have a lot of intensity to contest internationally. Pakistanis are some-more physically sanctified than Japanese people, and if a determined athletes here continue to sight diligently they can go places.”
A 7th Dan approved manager with a Japanese Karate Association, Shiina was also softly astounded by a series of karate practitioners and a sport’s recognition in Karachi; a City of Lights is home to some 40,000 karatekas, per a Japanese Consulate.
The karate disturb isn’t only singular to Karachi, though is a worldwide materialisation — vast adequate to opposition some of a planet’s biggest sports, claims Shiina.
Grandmaster Ashraf Tai admits to match-fixing
“Karate is a second most-popular competition in a universe after football, both professionally and during pledge levels,” he said.
The explain might sound tall, though Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura, on whose invitation Shiina concluded to sight in Pakistan, entirely stands behind it.
Karate, explains Isomura, is a healthy approach of life, that gives it an corner over a peers.
“It is a critical sport, though it also promotes a healthy lifestyle, so a summary for Pakistani girl is to take adult this sport,” he said.
Lack of finances thwarting Abbas’ Olympic dreams
If that isn’t inducement enough, maybe a possibility to be Tokyo-bound in 3 years’ time for Olympics will be; karate is set to make a Games entrance on home dirt in 2020.
While it stays to be seen either any of Pakistan’s karatekas make it to Tokyo or not, what seems distant some-more certain is Shiina creation annual trips to Pakistan to sight a country’s budding karate community.
“This is Shiina’s third outing to Pakistan and now we are anticipating that he would come each year,” pronounced Isomura.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Peshawar corps commander visits Khyber Agency
February 20, 2017
Hung out to dry: No funds, apparatus ...
February 20, 2017
Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft could give ...
February 20, 2017
Amid record betting on Oscars, ‘La La ...
February 20, 2017