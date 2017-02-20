Monday , 20 February 2017
All-Star DeMarcus Cousins reportedly traded to Pelicans

Posted date : February 20, 2017
PHOTO: AFP

NEW ORLEANS: The New Orleans Pelicans are anticipating to give their playoff chances a boost by appropriation energy brazen DeMarcus Cousins from a Sacramento Kings, US media reported Sunday night.

Cousins would join army with associate all-star Anthony Davis who scored 52 points and was named MVP of Sunday’s all-star game.

Nothing was central though Yahoo Sports, ESPN and USA Today reported that a Kings were on a verge of traffic Cousins for rookie ensure Buddy Hield, swingman Tyreke Evans, ensure Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round collect and a 2017 second-round collect performed from a Philadelphia 76ers.

Beleaguered Knicks finally get something to hearten about

Speculation of a understanding grew on Sunday when Cousins played a group low dual mins in a Western Conference’s 192-182 feat in a mid-season showcase during a Pelicans’ Smoothie King Center arena.

New Orleans is 2.5 games behind a Denver Nuggets for a eighth and final playoff mark in a Western Conference.

Cousins is averaging career highs of 29.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, though is also one of a many penalized players in a league. He leads a NBA with 17 technical fouls.

