Edward Maya unison in Karachi 'posptponed' after Sehwan attack

Edward Maya unison in Karachi ‘posptponed’ after Sehwan attack

Edward Maya unison in Karachi ‘posptponed’ after Sehwan attack
KARACHI: It would be an understatement to contend that a conflict on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s tabernacle has influenced all activities in a country. While a adults breathe atmosphere of apprehension following a self-murder blast, it has also taken a fee on informative happenings. Romanian thespian Edward Maya’s opening during Port Grand final Saturday was deferred in a light of a tragedy occurrence in Sehwan.

Musicians to reason assent jam during Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine

“We have behind it to a initial or second week of Mar now,” co-organiser Atif Zubair told The Express Tribune. He cited a Sehwan conflict as a primary reason for a delay. “Secondly, a confidence agencies warned us. They pronounced a subsequent 72 hours were essential and we contingency not take any risk.”

Zubair pronounced Maya left for Romania shortly after and they will announce new dates soon. “Now a unison that is rescheduled for Mar will be a reverence to Pakistani people since whatever happens, we continue to be a resilient nation.”

Edward Maya unison in Karachi 'posptponed' after Sehwan attack
