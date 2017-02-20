Islamic State claims self-murder conflict by British bomber nearby Mosul

Monday , 20 February 2017
Iraqi army armoured vehicles, upheld by a Hashed al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries, allege towards a encampment of Sheikh Younis, south of Mosul, after a descent to retake a western side of a city from Islamic State organisation fighters commenced on Feb 19, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

BAGHDAD: The Islamic State organisation on Monday claimed shortcoming for a self-murder conflict nearby Mosul it pronounced was carried out by a British self-murder bomber, a SITE Intelligence Group reported.

“The martyrdom-seeking hermit Abu Zakariya al Britani — might Allah accept him — detonated his explosives-laden car on a domicile of a Rafidhi army and a militias in Tal Kisum village, southwest of Mosul,” a explain quoted by SITE said.

The IS matter did not contend when a bombing occurred. The militant organisation uses a word “rafidha”, that means “rejectionists”, to impute to Shia Muslims in a derogative approach since it considers them heretics.

Islamic State rapes, tortures Sunni Arab women too: HRW

Forces from a Hashed al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation), a paramilitary powerful dominated by Shia militias corroborated by Tehran, are active in a area mentioned in a statement. They are fighting alongside other Iraqi army — including a army and a sovereign military — as partial of a pull that started on Sunday to retake a west bank of Mosul.

Tens of thousands of Iraqi army launched a large descent on Oct 17 to retake a city, that is Iraq’s second largest and a usually remaining vital building of a extremists in a country. They retook control of a eastern side of Mosul final month.

IS fighters of a accumulation of nationalities, including Britons, have carried out self-murder attacks on many occasions in Iraq and Syria in a past 3 years. The IS matter pronounced that a British fighter’s attack, and that of another self-murder bomber of Iraqi nationality, caused many casualties though AFP could not immediately determine a claim.

