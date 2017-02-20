MANILA: Thirteen Philippine college students on a camping holiday and a train motorist were killed and dozens harmed on Monday when their train slammed into an electricity post in a alpine region, military said.
The bus, rented by a Manila private school, was holding over 50 teenage students and an instructor on a outing when a motorist mislaid control on a downhill slope in a city of Tanay, pronounced informal military orator Superintendent Chitadel Gaoiran.
Philippine train pile-up kills 13 students on camping trip, driver
The impact with a petrify post caved in a front of a train and sparse tools of a engine on a roadside.
Ten students were killed on a mark while 4 other people including a train motorist died in hospital, officials said.
The bus’s brakes seemed to have failed, pronounced Boysie Mata, a military table officer during Tanay in Rizal range easterly of Manila.
Almost 40 others were injured, pronounced Bong Bati, a polite counterclaim officer during Tanay.
“There were some victims who are severely harmed that need to be eliminated to a bigger hospital,” he added.
