Monday , 20 February 2017
Philippine train pile-up kills 13 students on camping trip, driver

Philippine train pile-up kills 13 students on camping trip, driver
MANILA: Thirteen Philippine college students on a camping holiday and a train motorist were killed and dozens harmed on Monday when their train slammed into an electricity post in a alpine region, military said.

The bus, rented by a Manila private school, was holding over 50 teenage students and an instructor on a outing when a motorist mislaid control on a downhill slope in a city of Tanay, pronounced informal military orator Superintendent Chitadel Gaoiran.

At slightest 7 killed in Italy train crash, children on board

The impact with a petrify post caved in a front of a train and sparse tools of a engine on a roadside.

Ten students were killed on a mark while 4 other people including a train motorist died in hospital, officials said.

The bus’s brakes seemed to have failed, pronounced Boysie Mata, a military table officer during Tanay in Rizal range easterly of Manila.

Almost 40 others were injured, pronounced Bong Bati, a polite counterclaim officer during Tanay.

“There were some victims who are severely harmed that need to be eliminated to a bigger hospital,” he added.

