Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Mehran airbase assailant killed in gunfight, Rangers claim

Mehran airbase assailant killed in gunfight, Rangers claim

Mehran airbase assailant killed in gunfight, Rangers claim
KARACHI: Sindh Rangers have identified 5 of a 7 terrorists killed in Sunday’s gunfight as members of a criminialized outfit, including one concerned in a 2011 Mehran airbase assault.

The 7 terrorists – 5 of them belonging to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi – were killed in a gunfight with a paramilitary force in a Shah Latif community of Karachi. The firefight was triggered by a Rangers raid on a hideout of a terrorists.

Security forces have stepped adult operations opposite terrorists and their facilitators opposite a nation following a fibre of lethal explosve and self-murder attacks that left dozens killed and many some-more injured.

A Rangers orator identified a 5 terrorists as Omar Hayat, alias Qari, Amir Ali Chaudhry, Ahmed Feroz, Shakeel, alias Burmi, and Aqib Yousuf. All of them had been concerned in several militant attacks.

Rangers kill 11 ‘hardcore’ terrorists in Karachi’s Manghopir

Omar Hayat had been concerned in several high-profile cases of terrorism, including a lethal attacks on Mehran airbase, Karachi airfield and on anguish processions during Muharram in 2009, according to a spokesperson. He was a tighten confidante of LeJ arch Asif chhoto.

Chhoto, who became a LeJ arch following a genocide of Malik Ishaq and carried a annuity of Rs3 million, was killed along with his 3 associates nearby Lahore on Jan 18 this year.

Amir Chaudhry, an consultant in anti-drone technology, had also been concerned in a Karachi airfield attack.

