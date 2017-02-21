Anarkali of Arrah revolves around an amorous thespian (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings songs that contain double meaning. The story takes n eventful spin when Anarkali has a quarrel with a really absolute male who molested her, and instead of bowing down, she chooses to quarrel back.
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
Karan Johar unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster
PHOTO: KARAN JOHAR/TWITTER
Film-maker Karan Johar on Monday denounced a print of Swara Bhaskar-starrer Anaarkali of Aarah which showcased Swara in a really unusual avatar.
Directed by Avinash Das, a film is scheduled to recover on Mar 24.
In a charming poster, common by Karan on his Twitter handle, Swara is seen sporting a clear lehenga choli, posing like a dancer.
Perception of Pakistan opposite from reality: Swara Bhaskar
“Here is a scintillating print of ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, Swara Bhaskar we go girl. Congrats Avinash… Releases Mar 24, 2017,” he captioned a poster.
“Well finished Swara for constantly violation ground, Mar 24 is a date guys for this new universe and enchanting film. Presenting Swara in and as a feisty,” he added.
In a past, Swara has worked in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.
Indian actor slams people celebrating Om Puri’s death
