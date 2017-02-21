Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Karan Johar unveils 'Anaarkali of Aarah' poster

Karan Johar unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster
PHOTO: KARAN JOHAR/TWITTER

Film-maker Karan Johar on Monday denounced a print of Swara Bhaskar-starrer Anaarkali of Aarah which showcased Swara in a really unusual avatar.

Directed by Avinash Das, a film is scheduled to recover on Mar 24.

In a charming poster, common by Karan on his Twitter handle, Swara is seen sporting a clear lehenga choli, posing like a dancer.

“Here is a scintillating print of ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, Swara Bhaskar we go girl. Congrats Avinash… Releases Mar 24, 2017,” he captioned a poster.

“Well finished Swara for constantly violation ground, Mar 24 is a date guys for this new universe and enchanting film. Presenting Swara in and as a feisty,” he added.

In a past, Swara has worked in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.

Anarkali of Arrah revolves around an amorous thespian (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings songs that contain double meaning. The story takes n eventful spin when Anarkali has a quarrel with a really absolute male who molested her, and instead of bowing down, she chooses to quarrel back.

