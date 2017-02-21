Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » This Pakistani diversion helps we win money prizes, mobile top-ups

This Pakistani diversion helps we win money prizes, mobile top-ups

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 21, 2017 In Sports 0
This Pakistani diversion helps we win money prizes, mobile top-ups
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Adbreak is accessible on both Android and iOS devices. PHOTO: REUTERSAdbreak is accessible on both Android and iOS devices. PHOTO: REUTERS

Adbreak is accessible on both Android and iOS devices. PHOTO: REUTERS

Imagine being means to play diversion on your smartphone all day prolonged and in a finish removing paid for it. Sounds too good to be true, right? That’s accurately what this Pakistani app promises to deliver.

AdBreak, grown by Full Brick Studios, is a smartphone diversion that rewards we with money prizes and mobile top-up – supposing we make it to a leaderboard during a finish of a day.

Tech hulk Apple reveals a many renouned apps of 2016

You get points for personification a diversion any time, some-more we measure in a game, some-more points we get. At a finish of a day, if we are being means to secure a mark in a top-ten list formed on points amassed during a day, you’ll accept a esteem for sure.

Top 3 scorers will accept money prizes value Rs1,000, Rs750 and Rs500, respectively. Meanwhile, a subsequent 7 winners will accept mobile top-ups of Rs100 each. Beside this, players will there will also be awarded warn gifts formed on several criteria such as longest gameplay and visit gameplays etc.

This five-second video will pile-up your iPhone

Don’t be unman if we couldn’t make it to a leadersboard as a house resets everyday, so there’s any possibility that we could be among tip scorers a subsequent day.

The studio behind a diversion is also formulation to deliver bigger prizes like mobile phones, bikes, etc once a diversion gains some traction.

Adbreak is accessible on both Android and iOS devices.

Android: https://goo.gl/kHHQRr

iOS: https://goo.gl/JyXbGc

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

I wish to do probity to a grand celebrity of Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
This Pakistani diversion helps we win money prizes, mobile top-ups
Why did 6 students die in Karachi during highway construction?