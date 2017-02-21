Adbreak is accessible on both Android and iOS devices. PHOTO: REUTERS
Imagine being means to play diversion on your smartphone all day prolonged and in a finish removing paid for it. Sounds too good to be true, right? That’s accurately what this Pakistani app promises to deliver.
AdBreak, grown by Full Brick Studios, is a smartphone diversion that rewards we with money prizes and mobile top-up – supposing we make it to a leaderboard during a finish of a day.
You get points for personification a diversion any time, some-more we measure in a game, some-more points we get. At a finish of a day, if we are being means to secure a mark in a top-ten list formed on points amassed during a day, you’ll accept a esteem for sure.
Top 3 scorers will accept money prizes value Rs1,000, Rs750 and Rs500, respectively. Meanwhile, a subsequent 7 winners will accept mobile top-ups of Rs100 each. Beside this, players will there will also be awarded warn gifts formed on several criteria such as longest gameplay and visit gameplays etc.
This Pakistani diversion helps we win money prizes, mobile top-ups
Adbreak is accessible on both Android and iOS devices. PHOTO: REUTERS
Imagine being means to play diversion on your smartphone all day prolonged and in a finish removing paid for it. Sounds too good to be true, right? That’s accurately what this Pakistani app promises to deliver.
AdBreak, grown by Full Brick Studios, is a smartphone diversion that rewards we with money prizes and mobile top-up – supposing we make it to a leaderboard during a finish of a day.
Tech hulk Apple reveals a many renouned apps of 2016
You get points for personification a diversion any time, some-more we measure in a game, some-more points we get. At a finish of a day, if we are being means to secure a mark in a top-ten list formed on points amassed during a day, you’ll accept a esteem for sure.
Top 3 scorers will accept money prizes value Rs1,000, Rs750 and Rs500, respectively. Meanwhile, a subsequent 7 winners will accept mobile top-ups of Rs100 each. Beside this, players will there will also be awarded warn gifts formed on several criteria such as longest gameplay and visit gameplays etc.
This five-second video will pile-up your iPhone
Don’t be unman if we couldn’t make it to a leadersboard as a house resets everyday, so there’s any possibility that we could be among tip scorers a subsequent day.
The studio behind a diversion is also formulation to deliver bigger prizes like mobile phones, bikes, etc once a diversion gains some traction.
Adbreak is accessible on both Android and iOS devices.
Android: https://goo.gl/kHHQRr
iOS: https://goo.gl/JyXbGc
About Daily Heights
Related posts
At slightest 11 US Jewish centers get ...
February 21, 2017
Explosions listened in Charsadda
February 21, 2017
Fighting terrorism
February 20, 2017
Pak-Afghan team-work policy
February 20, 2017