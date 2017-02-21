Pakistan’s most-loved cricketer Shahid Afridi, late on Sunday, bid adieu to a diversion when he announced his retirement from a T20Is — a usually format he was still accessible for preference for a country.
The news came as a warn for many after a 36-year-old had crushed 54 off usually 28 balls for Peshawar Zalmi opposite Karachi Kings in a losing cause.
Cricket is going to skip you, Gul tells Afridi
PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan’s most-loved cricketer Shahid Afridi, late on Sunday, bid adieu to a diversion when he announced his retirement from a T20Is — a usually format he was still accessible for preference for a country.
The news came as a warn for many after a 36-year-old had crushed 54 off usually 28 balls for Peshawar Zalmi opposite Karachi Kings in a losing cause.
Shahid Afridi announces retirement from general cricket
On this occasion, Pakistan right-arm pacer Umar Gul pronounced cricket will skip a interesting all-rounder.
He pronounced in his tweet: “It’s been an honour personification along with a fable like you. You have been a good force on and off a field. Cricket is going to skip you.”
Gul afterwards continued in another twitter and thanked Afridi for ancillary him by his gaunt patches.
‘You helped change a game’
Sri Lankan batting fable Sanath Jayasuriya also wished Afridi good fitness for his destiny observant revelation Afridi that ‘you helped change a game’ for good.
Goodbye Afridi, a final of a superstars
Afridi’s well-behaved respond saw him thanking Jayasuriya followed by a criticism that “I usually finished what we began”.
Apart from Gul and Jayasuriya, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik also pronounced ‘all a best’ to Lala after praising Afridi’s career with a inhabitant team.
Karachi corner Peshawar notwithstanding Afridi’s heroics
Afridi pronounced he has no hopes of returning to a inhabitant side and will be focusing on T20 leagues and some-more importantly his munificent Shahid Afridi Foundation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Why did 6 students die in Karachi ...
February 21, 2017
Karan Johar unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster
February 21, 2017
Sessions justice in Charsadda pounded by mixed ...
February 21, 2017
Neymar, Barca, Santos to mount hearing after ...
February 21, 2017