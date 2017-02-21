Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Cricket is going to skip you, Gul tells Afridi

Cricket is going to skip you, Gul tells Afridi
Pakistan’s most-loved cricketer Shahid Afridi, late on Sunday, bid adieu to a diversion when he announced his retirement from a T20Is — a usually format he was still accessible for preference for a country.

The news came as a warn for many after a 36-year-old had crushed 54 off usually 28 balls for Peshawar Zalmi opposite Karachi Kings in a losing cause.

Shahid Afridi announces retirement from general cricket

On this occasion, Pakistan right-arm pacer Umar Gul pronounced cricket will skip a interesting all-rounder.

He pronounced in his tweet: “It’s been an honour personification along with a fable like you. You have been a good force on and off a field. Cricket is going to skip you.”

Gul afterwards continued in another twitter and thanked Afridi for ancillary him by his gaunt patches.

‘You helped change a game’

Sri Lankan batting fable Sanath Jayasuriya also wished Afridi good fitness for his destiny observant revelation Afridi that ‘you helped change a game’ for good.

Goodbye Afridi, a final of a superstars

Afridi’s well-behaved respond saw him thanking Jayasuriya followed by a criticism that “I usually finished what we began”.

Apart from Gul and Jayasuriya, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik also pronounced ‘all a best’ to Lala after praising Afridi’s career with a inhabitant team.

Karachi corner Peshawar notwithstanding Afridi’s heroics

Afridi pronounced he has no hopes of returning to a inhabitant side and will be focusing on T20 leagues and some-more importantly his munificent Shahid Afridi Foundation.

