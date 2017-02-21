Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Spanish military detain male pushing lorry full of gas bottles

Spanish military detain male pushing lorry full of gas bottles
BARCELONA: Spanish military pronounced on Tuesday that they dismissed on a lorry installed with butane gas bottles that was pushing a wrong approach down a highway in Barcelona, handling to stop it and catch a Swedish driver.

“We incarcerated a chairman who was of Swedish nationality,” a orator for a informal military said.

Barcelona’s city gymnasium pronounced a lorry had been stolen.

There was no denote as nonetheless either this was an attempted conflict or only a plain robbery.

‘Draconian’ EU anti-terror laws aim Muslims

The lorry was pushing on a wrong side of a ring highway in a renouned Spanish Mediterranean review city.

Police did not contend either there were any injuries.

Around 20 military officers and during slightest 6 military cars were on site, and several gas bottles were fibbing on a ground.

The snippet of during slightest one gunshot was manifest on a windscreen of a truck, that was small.

