Police detain dual suspects outward district justice Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At slightest dual suspects were arrested from outward a district justice in F-8 area, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Police identified one think as Hussain Badshah who hails from Kohat while a other is a proprietor of Swabi.

According to sources, arms including 9mm and 30-bore pistols were recovered during a arrest.

While a guns were found to be licensed, a suspects sojourn underneath investigation.

New confidence plan: Police teams to unit 60 pivotal points in capital

Earlier on Monday, a interior method told a three-member cabinet shaped to delineate a extensive devise on a confidence for a judges of a Supreme Court and Federal Shariat Court.

The committee, headed by a National Public Safety Commission (NPSC) executive Kaleem Imam, was also mandated to analyse a confidence needs of a judges, besides proposing other stairs to safeguard their safety.

The cabinet has Islamabad IG Tariq Masood and NACTA DG Umar Shaikh on a panel.

