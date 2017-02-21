Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach

Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan beach
TRIPOLI: The bodies of 74 migrants have been found cleared adult on a beach nearby a western Libyan city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent orator pronounced on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mohamed al-Misrati pronounced a bodies had been recovered on Monday and that a migrants seemed to have died during a past dual days. They were all adults, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, and all though 3 were men, he said.

The Red Crescent published cinema of a bodies laid out in white and black physique bags along a beach.

More than 100 migrants die in Libya to Italy weekend shipwrecks

Libya is a categorical skip indicate for migrants anticipating to strech Europe by sea. They generally try a channel in groundless inflatable qualification installed with tiny amounts of fuel that are dictated to get them usually as distant as European rescue vessels stationed in general waters.

Most skip from a widen of Libyan seashore between Tripoli and a Tunisian limit to a west. The bodies of those who drown are frequently found cleared adult on Libyan shores.

In pictures: Refugee rescue missions off seashore of Libya

Last year a record 181,000 migrants crossed between Libya and Italy. More than 4,500 are famous to have died. Having mostly sealed off sea crossings between Turkey and Greece final year, a European Union is acid for ways to branch a upsurge of migrants from Libya.

This month European leaders offering Libya income and other assistance to try to revoke a numbers vacating opposite a Mediterranean. Aid groups criticided a move, observant such skeleton unprotected migrants to serve risks and abuses within Libya.

