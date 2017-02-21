There was a remarkable bark that came from a throng after a Pakistani batsman, Mohammad Hafeez, was dismissed. It didn’t tumble on everyone’s ears as an oh-no cry; utterly surprisingly, it felt like a throng was happy to see a batsman travel behind to a pavilion. Maybe it was since he forsaken Ravindra Jadeja early in a match, maybe it was since he got captain Misbahul Haq run out, maybe it was a delayed and solid 117-ball 75 that he had customarily scored; though many probably, it was since a stately all-rounder, a heartthrob of Pakistani cricket fans, a male who was always feared to change a diversion in a matter of overs, a big-hitting, swashbuckling Shahid Afridi had customarily walked down a stairs.
The theatre was set in Mirpur for Lala — 46 indispensable off 39 balls in a final of 2014 Asia Cup. If not him, no one knew who could do a inconceivable from here for Pakistan. He mislaid a customarily remaining batsman Sohaib Maqsood soon, though didn’t remove heart — Afridi, famous for going large or going home, once again did what he always did. Pulled over midwicket for a six, lap-swept one over keeper’s head, swept towards block leg and when it mattered a most, with 9 indispensable off 4 balls, he gave Ravi Ashwin’s spin deliveries his all. He didn’t time any of those dual sixes, though as they always said, Afridi’s mishits customarily do go a distance; and, on that day, they did. A garland of Pakistani supporters were ecstatic, a universe stood in awe, anyone and everybody praised Lala for his heroics, but, this wasn’t a initial time and many importantly this wasn’t a end. Afridi late on late Sunday, observant good-bye to a customarily format he played in — T20Is — though a uncover will not stop. We will see some-more of Lala in T20 leagues; however, as most as we depreciate him for his self-destruct proceed or however most we adore him for his martial performances, we’ll positively skip examination him in All-Greens for Pakistan.
Shahid Afridi resignation
Shahid Afridi. PHOTO COURTESY: IDI
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 22nd, 2017.
