Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Federal Shariat Court declares exam tube babies legal

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) certified on Tuesday a choice of regulating ‘test tube baby’ routine for conceiving babies.

In a verdict, a justice announced “if a baby is innate by mechanical/medical routine where a spermatazoa belongs to a tangible father and a egg to a tangible mom and a child is innate by a tangible mother…the procession would be authorised and lawful”.

It clarified, however, that in all other cases, “the surrogacy procession would be wrong and opposite a injunctions of Quran and Sunnah”.

A full dais of a FSC comprising Chief Justice Riaz Ahmad Khan, Justice Allama Dr Fida Muhammad Khan and Justice Zahoor Ahmed Shahwani, in practice of office underneath Article 203-D of a Constitution examined a emanate of surrogacy in light of Islamic injunctions.

Islamic Ideology physique okays exam tube babies, terms sex-change operations ‘un-Islamic’

The justice destined for suitable amendments in Section 2 of a Contract Act, 1872 and in Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), job for suggestions in this courtesy by Aug 15, 2017.

It ordered for further of clauses in a PPC per a clarification of surrogacy, and punishments with seizure and fine.

There shall be punishments for a integrate that arranges a surrogate, a broker itself, as good as a alloy who maintains a spermatazoa bank or egg bank, and those who lift on a surrogacy procedure, a justice said. License of any alloy concerned in a un-Islamic procession of surrogacy should also be cancelled, a FSC ordered.

In 2013, a Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Pakistan pronounced exam tube babies were authorised in Islam though with certain conditions.

