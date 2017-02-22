Wednesday , 22 February 2017
Canada to acquire 1,200 Yezidi refugees from Iraq

Canada to acquire 1,200 Yezidi refugees from Iraq
Canada will resettle 1,200 Yazidi refugees who faced harm by a Islamic State group, a immigration apportion pronounced on Tuesday.

Some 400 have already been airlifted to this country.

“Our operation is underneath approach and particular survivors of IS have been nearing in Canada for resettlement in a final series of months and this began on Oct 25, 2016,” Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said. “Our supervision will resettle approximately 1,200 rarely exposed survivors of IS and their family members in Canada.”

Canada’s Trudeau welcomes refugees; US firm passengers incited away

The beginning follows Parliament’s fortitude final tumble to take in Yazidis confronting “genocide” in Iraq during a hands of a IS group.

The strange aim was to move over women and girls during risk, though Hussen told a news discussion that Ottawa had schooled that “IS has also deliberately targeted boys and as such we are assisting to resettle all child survivors of IS.”

Hussen pronounced a migrants are nearing on blurb flights during a “controlled pace” to equivocate strenuous Canada’s interloper system.

The operation is approaching to cost US$21 million.

 Pakistan has taken a Justin Trudeau mania to another level

Since entrance to energy in late 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s supervision has resettled 40,000 Syrian refugees. The Yazidis taken in have been subjected to extensive confidence checks and medical examinations, Hussen said.

Yazidis are a Kurdish-speaking minority with a pre-Islamic sacrament suspicion partly to have a start in a Zoroastrianism of ancient Persia. They are conjunction Arab nor Muslim and IS considers them polytheistic heretics.

