Wednesday , 22 February 2017
Guardiola praises 'mentally stable' City after eight-goal thriller opposite Monaco

Guardiola praises ‘mentally stable’ City after eight-goal thriller opposite Monaco

Guardiola praises ‘mentally stable’ City after eight-goal thriller opposite Monaco
City’s Aguero celebrates scoring opposite Monaco during a Etihad Stadium on Feb 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pronounced a knowledge of Tuesday’s refreshing 5-3 Champions League feat over Monaco would mount his side in good stead in a competition.

City are in control of a last-16 tie forward of a lapse leg on Mar 15, though during several moments during a initial leg, their European destiny seemed to be unresolved by a thread.

Guardiola’s side went ahead, fell 2-1 and afterwards 3-2 down, though finally rallied with 3 goals in a final 19 mins from Sergio Aguero, who scored a brace, John Stones and Leroy Sane.

Fernandinho lapse large boost for City, claims De Bruyne

“A lot of things happened, though in a impulse we were lucky. We were fast mentally,” Guardiola told BT Sport during a Etihad Stadium. “The aged and immature guys in a group played amazing. To live this knowledge helps us a lot in a future.

“Monaco has some-more story than us in a foe and we need this kind of knowledge to learn and improve. Of march anything can occur in Monaco and we have to measure goals. We consider in attack: attack, attack, attack.”

He added: “The outcome is OK. It could be better, could be worse, though it is what it is.”

Manchester City’s Kompany out of last-16 initial leg opposite Monaco

Radamel Falcao scored twice for Monaco, in further to a idea by 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, though saw a second-half chastisement saved by City goalkeeper Willy Caballero with a visitors 2-1 up.

“The initial thing we contend is currently is one of a many sparkling games in a Champions League this year,” pronounced Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim. “For a supporters it’s really good. we consider everybody stayed happy, examination a dual teams.

“There was lots of aggressive quality, 8 goals. we consider currently Monaco played a good game. I’ve congratulated a players. But there were small defensive errors. The pivotal impulse of a diversion was a possibility to go 3-1 adult that we missed. Then the opponents done it 2-2.”

