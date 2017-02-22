Wednesday , 22 February 2017
British IS bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee: report

British IS bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee: report
LONDON: A self-murder bomber from a Islamic State organisation was a British citizen incarcerated during Guantanamo Bay, a family member told The Times journal on Wednesday.

The British warrior who IS claimed detonated a self-murder explosve opposite Iraqi army outward Mosul was named in British media as Jamal al-Harith, who was incarcerated during a United States bottom between 2002 and 2004.

US transfers 4 Guantanamo inmates in loss hours of Obama tenure

An picture expelled by IS and published on Monday by a SITE Intelligence Group was reliable as al-Harith by his hermit Leon Jameson.

“It is him, we can tell by his smile. If it is loyal afterwards I’ve mislaid a brother, so another family (member) gone,” Jameson told The Times.

Channel 4 News cited an unnamed family member and another unknown source as confirming Harith was pictured.

The sketch shows him smiling, dressed in deception wardrobe and appearing to be sat in a car with wires and switches in a background.

The British supervision pronounced it could not determine a reports.

“The UK has suggested for some time opposite all transport to Syria, and opposite all transport to vast tools of Iraq.

“As all UK consular services are dangling in Syria and severely singular in Iraq, it is intensely formidable to endorse a locale and standing of British nationals in these areas,” a mouthpiece told AFP.

Harith, a Muslim modify of Jamaican start who was innate Ronald Fiddler, was jailed in Afghanistan by a statute Taliban since he hold a British passport.

After a regime was defeated he was arrested by US infantry in early 2002 and sent to Guantanamo, where he purported he gifted beatings and spiritless treatment.

Four Yemenis liberated from Guantanamo arrive in Saudi Arabia

On returning to Britain in 2004 he was quickly questioned by military and expelled but charge.

Harith trafficked to Turkey and crossed into Syria in Apr 2014, a BBC reported citing Islamic State registration papers.

The following year his wife, Shukee Begum, trafficked to Syria along with her 5 children in what she pronounced was an bid to remonstrate her father to desert IS.

After being reunited with Harith she was not authorised to leave IS domain and was smuggled out, she told Channel 4.

