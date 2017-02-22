Atletico continue late charge to sign advantage opposite Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid’s brazen Fernando Torres (C) and his teammates extol after a UEFA Champions League turn of 16 first-leg football compare between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Club Atletico de Madrid in Leverkusen, western Germany on Feb 21, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP
LEVERKUSEN: Antoine Griezmann was among a scorers for Atletico Madrid as they weathered a late charge opposite Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday to explain a 4-2 feat in a initial leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Saul Niguez and Griezmann put a Spanish side dual goals adult during a interval, though Leverkusen pulled one behind by Karim Bellarabi during a start of a second half.
A Kevin Gameiro chastisement afterwards easy Atletico’s two-goal advantage only before a hour mark, and while a Stefan Savic possess idea gave Leverkusen wish again, Fernando Torres came off a dais to make it 4-2 late on.
“It was a shining diversion for us, and a outcome could have been even better,” pronounced Atletico manager Diego Simeone. “We were roughly ideal in a initial half.”
The home side put in a dauntless opening and came tighten to equalising in a final 10 minutes, though Torres’s late idea hermetic a deserved feat for a visitors forward of a lapse in Spain subsequent month.
Leverkusen started brightly, while Atletico looked to strike them on a break. In a 17th minute, a divided side pounced. Cutting in from a right, Saul Niguez twisted a glorious shot into a distant dilemma from a dilemma of a chastisement area.
Atletico afterwards grasped a diversion by a scruff of a neck and in a 25th notation a mistake by Aleksandar Dragovic authorised Gameiro to run during idea before squaring a round to Griezmann, who rifled a shot past Bernd Leno.
To their credit, Leverkusen rallied and Kevin Kampl forced an glorious save from Miguel Angel Moya from prolonged range.
Only a glorious stop by Leno during a other finish prevented Griezmann from scoring again though Leverkusen fast pulled a idea behind during a start of a second half. Benjamin Henrichs found space on a right and delivered a low cranky that Bellarabi incited into a distant corner.
“We found it formidable to get into a diversion in a initial half, and Atletico did their pursuit really well,” Bellarabi told Sky after a game.
It was no reduction than a Leverkusen forwards deserved, though their counterclaim continued to struggle. Gameiro initial strike a bar before fluctuating Atletico’s lead from a chastisement symbol only before a hour mark.
Dragovic was during error again as he wrestled Gameiro to a ground, a Frenchman quietly rub-down a round down a center from a symbol to make it 3-1.
Leverkusen refused to give adult and an possess idea means them another track behind into a diversion on 66 minutes.
Fresh off a bench, Joel Pohjanpalo delivered a glorious cranky that ricocheted off Savic and into a Atletico net.
At 3-2, a hosts looked invigorated, and Javier Hernandez scarcely equalised with 10 mins to go, his shot privileged only in front of a line by Filipe Luis.
“We showed passion and willingness to fight,” Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt told Sky. “We had a really good 15 mins towards a end, where a whole track got behind us.”
But surrogate Torres cumulative a win late on, streamer a round in during a nearby post to make it 4-2 with only 4 mins to play.
