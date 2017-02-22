Ross Taylor scored 102 not out to turn New Zealand’s many inclusive ODI century-maker. PHOTO: AFP
WELLINGTON: Trent Boult took a cherished wicket of AB de Villiers afterwards bowled Dwaine Pretorius in a penultimate over as New Zealand cumulative a series-levelling six-run feat in a second ODI opposite South Africa on Wednesday.
The visitors had been set 290 to win in Christchurch after Ross Taylor scored 102 not out to turn New Zealand’s many inclusive ODI century-maker in heading his side to 289 for 4 wickets in their 50 overs during Hagley Oval.
South Africa, who won a opener of a five-match array in Hamilton on Sunday, seemed set for feat pleasantness of a half century by Quinton de Kock (57) and plain partnerships by a center order, though were incompetent to finish off a job.
Dwaine Pretorius (50 from 27 balls) and Andile Phehlukwayo (29 not out), who had helped De Villiers by to a four-wicket feat in Hamilton, however, afterwards total for 61 runs in 7.2 overs to put New Zealand’s nerves on edge.
South Africa fought behind good to need 20 runs from a final dual overs though some glorious genocide bowling by Boult (3-63), who finished Pretorius’ resistance, and Tim Southee (1-60) ensured a hosts were means to shorten a visitors to 283-9.
Taylor, Boult gleam as New Zealand block South Africa series
Ross Taylor scored 102 not out to turn New Zealand’s many inclusive ODI century-maker. PHOTO: AFP
WELLINGTON: Trent Boult took a cherished wicket of AB de Villiers afterwards bowled Dwaine Pretorius in a penultimate over as New Zealand cumulative a series-levelling six-run feat in a second ODI opposite South Africa on Wednesday.
The visitors had been set 290 to win in Christchurch after Ross Taylor scored 102 not out to turn New Zealand’s many inclusive ODI century-maker in heading his side to 289 for 4 wickets in their 50 overs during Hagley Oval.
South Africa, who won a opener of a five-match array in Hamilton on Sunday, seemed set for feat pleasantness of a half century by Quinton de Kock (57) and plain partnerships by a center order, though were incompetent to finish off a job.
De Villiers stars for South Africa in moving win over New Zealand
The follow faltered when David Miller’s exclusion for 28 by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi reduced South Africa to 192-5, triggering a lower-order collapse.
Boult afterwards had South Africa’s captain De Villiers held behind by Tom Latham for 45 before Chris Morris was brilliantly run out with a backhand flip by Dean Brownlie.
Mitchell Santner stepped adult to trap Wayne Parnell in front for a steep to leave a visitors stuttering during 214-8 as a hosts sealed in on what seemed to be a gentle victory.
Tahir’s coherence is a large weapon, says Du Plessis
Dwaine Pretorius (50 from 27 balls) and Andile Phehlukwayo (29 not out), who had helped De Villiers by to a four-wicket feat in Hamilton, however, afterwards total for 61 runs in 7.2 overs to put New Zealand’s nerves on edge.
South Africa fought behind good to need 20 runs from a final dual overs though some glorious genocide bowling by Boult (3-63), who finished Pretorius’ resistance, and Tim Southee (1-60) ensured a hosts were means to shorten a visitors to 283-9.
New Zealand-South Africa fourth ODI changed to Hamilton
Earlier, Taylor’s 17th century was ideally paced, with a 32-year-old attack his eighth 4 from a final smoothness of a innings from Parnell to strech a milestone.
The batsman also became a fourth New Zealander to transcend 6,000 ODI runs when he reached 50.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Short circuit causes glow in Multan’s Hussain ...
February 22, 2017
Atletico continue late charge to sign advantage ...
February 22, 2017
Trump to leave protections for ‘dreamer’ migrants, ...
February 21, 2017
Federal Shariat Court declares exam tube babies ...
February 21, 2017