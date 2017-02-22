Wednesday , 22 February 2017
Short circuit causes glow in Multan’s Hussain Agahi Market

MULTAN: Some 50 shops located in Multan’s Hussain Agahi Bazar were gutted by glow on Wednesday as rescue services attempted to lard a abandon caused by a brief circuit early morning.

At slightest 3 glow engines have been dispatched to a area to control a glow that has engulfed Southern Punjab’s largest market.

According to initial reports, no misadventure or critical damage was caused by a glow given a marketplace was sealed when it started.

Fire breaks out in Karachi mantle storage facility

The glow started from a electronic marketplace and engulfed adjacent shops of Lunda Bazar where tiny sellers understanding in aged good and commodities.

Rescue 1122 officials are changeable a harmed to a hospital.

Last year, 13,718 incidents of glow were reported in Punjab in that 72 people died and 891 perceived bake injuries. The indemnification to skill and valuables have been estimated during Rs24,656 million in a range final year.

